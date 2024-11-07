Karnataka: Man jumps into Tungabhadra river with 3 children over debt issues; 4 bodies recovered

A 40-year-old man from Makthumpur village in Gadag district committed suicide along with his three children by jumping into the Tungabhadra River, driven by family disputes and debt. Rescuers retrieved all four bodies, which were sent for postmortem. Local officials are investigating.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

In a heart-wrenching incident, Manjunath Arakera, a 40-year-old father from Makthumpur village in Mundaragi taluk, Gadag district, tragically took his own life along with his three children by jumping into the Tungabhadra River. The devastating act, driven by ongoing family disputes and mounting debts, unfolded on Tuesday evening near Korlahalli Bridge.

Fishermen and local rescuers sprang into action immediately after the suicide, initiating extensive search operations along the river. The efforts, which involved swimmers, fishermen, and firemen, led to the discovery of four deceased bodies in the Tungabhadra River by Wednesday. Among the victims were Manjunath, his three-year-old son Vedant, six-year-old Dhanya, and four-year-old Pawan.

Bengaluru man brutally slashes wife over affair suspicions, attempts suicide later

Authorities confirmed that Manjunath had been struggling with severe family conflicts and financial pressures, which ultimately led him to this tragic decision. Vedant was identified as his wife's elder son, highlighting the deep-rooted familial tensions that contributed to the sorrowful event.

Karnataka: Another govt employee commits suicide in Belagavi, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s aide blamed in note

The bodies have been transported to Mundaragi Government Hospital for postmortem examinations. Following the medical procedures, the remains will be handed over to the grieving family members. The community in Muktampur village, where the family resides, is deeply affected by this loss, underscoring the profound impact of debt and familial strife on individuals and their loved ones.

Local officials are conducting further investigations to understand the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy. 

