First case of Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in Andhra Pradesh

On Sunday (December 12), Andhra Pradesh detected its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. According to a press note issued by the state government's Director of Public Health, the new variant was detected in a 34-year-old traveller from Ireland.

The passenger did not come directly from Ireland to Visakhapatnam. He first landed at Mumbai airport, was tested there and found to be Covid-19 negative. He was, hence, permitted to travel and reached Visakhapatnam on November 27.

A retest was conducted in Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, which came positive for Covid-19. The sample was then sent to the Council Of Scientific And Industrial ResearchCentre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CSIRCCMB) in Hyderabad for genome sequencing, where it was declared Omicron positive.

According to the Director of Public Health, fifteen passengers from abroad are Covid-19 positive in Andhra Pradesh. All fifteen samples have been sent for genome sequencing. The reports for ten cases have come back; only one was infected with the Omicron variant of the ten.

Meanwhile, the state government's health department has advised the public not to worry or believe any rumours and continue taking precautions, including following social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands regularly.

India's Omicron Covid-19 tally has now risen to 34 cases. Maharastra has reported the highest number of Omicron cases so far at 17. Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka have also reported the new Omicron variant cases.