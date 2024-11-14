Yogi government's environmental initiatives gear up for Maha Kumbh 2025

The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing for the 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with initiatives like banning single-use plastic, promoting biodegradable alternatives, launching a plastic buyback program, and implementing renewable energy solutions, aiming to set a global benchmark for cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

Yogi government's environmental initiatives gear up for Maha Kumbh 2025 vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

The Yogi Adityanath government is intensifying efforts to ensure that the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is not only a grand religious event but also a model of environmental sustainability. In preparation for the 2025 mega-gathering, the government has launched several initiatives focused on cleanliness, waste management, and renewable energy solutions.

A key part of the plan is a ban on single-use plastic, which will be replaced by biodegradable alternatives. This includes banning plastic bags, bottles, and utensils while promoting eco-friendly items like dona-pattal and kulhads. Shops selling these items will be set up at the Mela site, with tenders already issued for the allocation of stalls. The government is also running awareness campaigns to encourage the use of reusable products, aiming to create a plastic-free zone with support from volunteers and no-plastic signage.

In addition to this, the government has introduced a plastic buyback program, urging visitors to return plastic items for recycling. This initiative not only helps in reducing litter but also incentivizes public participation by offering rewards for returned plastic goods. The program is being spearheaded by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.

Renewable energy initiatives are also a priority. Bio-digesters and composting units have been installed to process food and biodegradable waste into renewable energy. This will aid waste disposal while contributing to sustainable power generation.

To further support waste management, trained staff and volunteers have been deployed with tools for regular waste collection. A real-time waste tracking app has also been introduced to monitor cleanliness and waste levels, especially in crowded areas.

With these combined efforts, the Yogi government aims to set a global benchmark for cleanliness and environmental consciousness at the Mahakumbh, ensuring a safe, sustainable, and memorable experience for millions of devotees.

