EC urges chief secretaries of 5 poll-bound states to ‘accelerate’ vaccination drive for all eligible citizens

Expressing concerns over rising Covid-19 cases, the Chief Election Commission of India on Monday asked the chief secretaries of 5 poll-bound states to ‘accelerate’ their vaccination programme to cover all eligible citizens, amid indications that polling dates may be announced anytime soon.

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states.

In a letter to states, the EC expressed concerns over the low percentage of first dose inoculation in Manipur.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had issued a statement, saying the Centre has reviewed public health response measures and vaccination status with the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. The ministry has advised ramping up vaccination of all eligible population through a district-wise weekly plan with daily review, according to the statement.