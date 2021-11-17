Delhi government bans entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items to curb air pollution

In view of high pollution levels in Delhi, the city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said his government has decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions till further orders and extend the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order stating a ban on entry of trucks, except for those carrying essential items, into the national capital and closure of schools and colleges till November 21, even as the air quality improved marginally due to a dip in emissions from farm fires.

"In pursuance of this direction, it is hereby ordered that entry of trucks in Delhi shall be barred with immediate effect till 21/11/2021 or till further orders," said an order from the Transport Department. The ban will not apply to trucks carrying essential commodities like raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice that are to be used as food items, and tankers carrying petroleum products, stated the order.

In view of high pollution levels in Delhi, the city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said his government has decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions till further orders and extend the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

Also read: Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight

Delhi-NCR recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Wednesday morning and no major improvement is likely until Sunday, authorities said. India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said air pollution levels in Delhi could get worse, as they predicted a drop in wind speed and temperatures. The air quality in Delhi went back to the severe zone after remaining in the very poor zone for two days.

The air quality is likely to improve Sunday onwards due to relatively strong winds, he said. The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR also said the air quality is likely to remain the same for the next two days.

According to Gopal Rai, the Delhi Metro and the Delhi Transport Corporation have written to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to allow people to travel in metro trains and public vehicles standing. The Transport Department has provided a list of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively, to the traffic police to stop them from plying on roads.

The minimum temperature in the capital dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. The maximum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.