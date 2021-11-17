  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi government bans entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items to curb air pollution

    In view of high pollution levels in Delhi, the city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said his government has decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions till further orders and extend the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

    Delhi government bans entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items to curb air pollution-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 9:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order stating a ban on entry of trucks, except for those carrying essential items, into the national capital and closure of schools and colleges till November 21, even as the air quality improved marginally due to a dip in emissions from farm fires.

    "In pursuance of this direction, it is hereby ordered that entry of trucks in Delhi shall be barred with immediate effect till 21/11/2021 or till further orders," said an order from the Transport Department. The ban will not apply to trucks carrying essential commodities like raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice that are to be used as food items, and tankers carrying petroleum products, stated the order.

    In view of high pollution levels in Delhi, the city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said his government has decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions till further orders and extend the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

    Also read: Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight

    Delhi-NCR recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Wednesday morning and no major improvement is likely until Sunday, authorities said. India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said air pollution levels in Delhi could get worse, as they predicted a drop in wind speed and temperatures. The air quality in Delhi went back to the severe zone after remaining in the very poor zone for two days.

    The air quality is likely to improve Sunday onwards due to relatively strong winds, he said. The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR also said the air quality is likely to remain the same for the next two days.

    According to Gopal Rai, the Delhi Metro and the Delhi Transport Corporation have written to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to allow people to travel in metro trains and public vehicles standing. The Transport Department has provided a list of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively, to the traffic police to stop them from plying on roads.

    The minimum temperature in the capital dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. The maximum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 9:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai and surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight-dnm

    Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight

    Australia Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit-dnm,

    Australia, Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal; Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Mumbai court declares former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconder'-dnm

    Mumbai court declares former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconder'

    Democracy ingrained in our nature and part of life: PM Modi at 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference-dnm

    Democracy ingrained in our nature and part of life: PM Modi at 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

    Recent Stories

    Taliban warns of mass Afghan refugee exodus if US keeps funds frozen-dnm

    Taliban warns of mass Afghan refugee exodus if US keeps funds frozen

    Nusrat Jahan's destination wedding with Nikhil Jain was not legally valid; read on RCB

    Nusrat Jahan's destination wedding with Nikhil Jain was not legally valid; read on

    Rani Mukerji leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless, is reminded of wife Jaya Bachchan [VIDEO]

    KBC: Rani Mukerji leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless, is reminded of wife Jaya Bachchan [VIDEO]

    Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai and surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight-dnm

    Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight

    Rajkummar Rao to skip honeymoon with Patralekhaa? Here's what we know SCJ

    Rajkummar Rao to skip honeymoon with Patralekhaa? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon