UFO spotted over New York City? Mysterious 'flying cylinder' gliding high in skies sparks speculation (WATCH)

New York City, known for its towering skyscrapers, bustling streets, and vibrant culture, has once again become the center of attention, but this time for an unusual reason. A mysterious airborne object spotted over the city has ignited a storm on social media, with many speculating whether it could be yet another encounter with an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO).

The incident occurred last month over LaGuardia Airport when Michelle Reyes, a passenger aboard a commercial flight on March 25, glanced out of her airplane window and observed something out of the ordinary—a "flying cylinder." Captivated by the sight, Reyes quickly recorded a video of the unidentified object, which soon piqued the curiosity of viewers across various social media platforms.

Upon landing, Reyes wasted no time in reporting her sighting to authorities, taking the initiative to email the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to seek clarification. However, her attempts to unravel the mystery went unanswered, leaving her with more questions than answers.

Nevertheless, the footage captured by Reyes caught the attention of Thomas Wertman, the state director of the Mutual UFO Network in Ohio, renowned for his expertise in investigating such phenomena. Wertman conducted a meticulous analysis of the video, ruling out conventional explanations such as a news helicopter, drone, or military-operated aircraft. His scrutiny focused on crucial factors like altitude, shape, and proximity to major flight paths, leading him to dismiss the likelihood of mundane explanations.

"Drones aren’t supposed to fly at that altitude legally," Wertman emphasized, highlighting the improbability of the object being linked to routine military or law enforcement activities. His assessment raised legitimate concerns about potential aviation safety risks posed by unidentified aerial phenomena.

While UFO sightings are not uncommon in the United States, the Pentagon has consistently maintained a stance of skepticism, often attributing such occurrences to misidentifications of mundane objects and phenomena. In a recent report released in March this year, the Pentagon reiterated its position, stating that there was no evidence of extraterrestrial technology involved in most sightings.

Despite the Pentagon's stance, the lingering mystery surrounding the recent sighting over New York City has reignited public interest in the possibility of otherworldly visitors. The absence of a definitive explanation from authorities has fueled speculation and debate, further underscoring the enduring fascination with the unknown.

As discussions continue to swirl on social media and beyond, one question looms large: What exactly was the mysterious object that captured the attention of Michelle Reyes and sparked a flurry of speculation over the skies of New York City? Until concrete answers emerge, the mystery remains shrouded in uncertainty, leaving room for imagination and intrigue to take flight.

