    Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight

    The forecast for Chennai for 24 hours said, “Sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places.”

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 8:02 PM IST
    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rains in Chennai and surrounding districts from tonight as a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is moving closer to the coast. A red alert has been issued for Chennai and its neighbouring districts — Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Ranipet — for Thursday. Extremely heavy rain, measuring above 20.4 cm, is likely in one or two places.

    It has forecast ‘very heavy rain’ warning for some North Tamil Nadu districts and South Andhra Pradesh districts. Extremely heavy rain, measuring above 20.4 cm, is likely in one or two places. The Meteorological Department has also reported that there will be squally weather with wind speed reaching 40kmph to 50kmph and could touch 60kmph for the two days.

    The forecast for Chennai for 24 hours said, “Sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places.” The Meteorological Department has also reported that there will be squally weather with wind speed reaching 40kmph to 50kmph and could touch 60kmph for the two days.

    S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, Chennai said that there is also another low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea, and the interaction between the weather systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian sea will induce heavy rainfall. Both the systems will feed moisture into each other, and a trough line, running between the systems, will bring fairly widespread rain, and particularly over north Tamil Nadu, he said.

    Earlier on Thursday, overnight rain in Tamil Nadu capital had lashed the city for over 15 hours, flooding major roads and neighbourhoods, disrupting power supply to more than 65,000 houses and halting flight arrivals for over six hours. The state government said 14 people were killed so far in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu.

    Following heavy rains, waterlogging, and inundation in parts of Chennai and adjoining districts, several people were staying in relief camps and the Greater Chennai Corporation has been taking steps to relocate them back to their homes. However, around 848 people are still staying in relief camps.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 8:02 PM IST
