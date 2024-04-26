Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhumi Pednekar ditches TOP, looks SEXY as she drops pictures in HOT crop blazer

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

    On Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar attended the GQ Awards in Mumbai and her outfit made heads turn.

    article_image1

    Bhumi Pednekar is making waves on the internet with her recent post in which she looks sexier than ever.

    article_image2

    For the event, Bhumi was seen wearing a cropped jacket with nothing below, displaying her naked midriff. 

    article_image3

    Bhumi, who is known for showing off her amazing physique in risky clothes, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her photo shoot on Thursday night.

    article_image4

    In the steamy pictures, Bhumi flaunts her gorgeous curves as she takes a variety of sensual poses while wearing a white cropped jacket with nothing underneath. 

    article_image5

    The outfit was from the luxury brand 𝐆 𝐑 𝐀 𝐂 𝐄 𝐋 𝐈 𝐍 𝐆. To complete the look, she had her hair tied in a bun and have smoky white eye makeup. 

    article_image6

    Sharing pictures she wrote, "A decade of dreams, thankyou GQ India for #35MostInfluencialYoungIndians2024." 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are Tom Holland, Zendaya getting married? Here's what we know about Spider-Man stars RBA

    Are Tom Holland, Zendaya getting married? Here's what we know about Spider-Man stars

    Salman Khan house firing case: Is 'Tiger' moving out of his Galaxy house? Here's what Arbaaz Khan said RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Is 'Tiger' moving out of his Galaxy house? Here's what Arbaaz Khan said

    Rekha kisses Richa Chadha's baby bump at Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi's premiere - WATCH ATG

    Rekha kisses Richa Chadha's baby bump at Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi's premiere - WATCH

    Oru Nodi REVIEW Hit or flop? Is Taman Kumar's thriller worth your money? RBA

    Oru Nodi REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Taman Kumar’s thriller worth your money? Read this and decide

    Pavi Caretaker Review: Is Dileep's comedy movie worth watching or not? Read rkn

    Pavi Caretaker Review: Is Dileep's comedy movie worth watching or not? Read

    Recent Stories

    UFO spotted over New York City? Mysterious 'flying cylinder' gliding high in skies sparks speculation (WATCH) snt

    UFO spotted over New York City? Mysterious 'flying cylinder' gliding high in skies sparks speculation (WATCH)

    The Family Star to Laapataa Ladies: What to watch this weekend RKK

    The Family Star to Laapataa Ladies: What to watch this weekend

    Pushpa 2: The Rule: Has Allu Arjun hiked his FEE? Will he become one of the highest-paid actors in India? Read THIS RBA

    Pushpa 2: The Rule: Has Allu Arjun hiked his FEE? Will he become one of the highest-paid actors in India?

    Here is why ordering food from Zomato will get expensive soon gcw

    Here's why ordering food from Zomato will get expensive soon

    football 'Enough is enough': Marcus Rashford speaks out over 'months of abuse' amidst Manchester United's struggles snt

    'Enough is enough': Marcus Rashford hits out at months of online abuse amidst Manchester United's struggles

    Recent Videos

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon