Bhumi Pednekar ditches TOP, looks SEXY as she drops pictures in HOT crop blazer

On Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar attended the GQ Awards in Mumbai and her outfit made heads turn.

Bhumi Pednekar is making waves on the internet with her recent post in which she looks sexier than ever.

For the event, Bhumi was seen wearing a cropped jacket with nothing below, displaying her naked midriff.

Bhumi, who is known for showing off her amazing physique in risky clothes, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her photo shoot on Thursday night.

In the steamy pictures, Bhumi flaunts her gorgeous curves as she takes a variety of sensual poses while wearing a white cropped jacket with nothing underneath.

The outfit was from the luxury brand 𝐆 𝐑 𝐀 𝐂 𝐄 𝐋 𝐈 𝐍 𝐆. To complete the look, she had her hair tied in a bun and have smoky white eye makeup.

Sharing pictures she wrote, "A decade of dreams, thankyou GQ India for #35MostInfluencialYoungIndians2024."