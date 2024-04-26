Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 67.27 pc voter turnout in Phase 2 polling

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The voter turnout in Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies has exceeded 60%, with long queues observed at many polling stations. Prominent leaders, candidates, and public figures, including the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, have exercised their right to vote. In total, 194 candidates are contesting across the constituencies.

Thiruvananthapuram: Polling in the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala proceeded steadily on Friday, (April 26) with the state recording a healthy turnout of 60.23% as of 5:05 pm, nearly eight hours into the voting process. Kerala began voting at 7 am to determine the fate of 194 candidates competing in the Lok Sabha elections. The voting process commenced following mock polls conducted in the presence of representatives from various political parties.

According to the latest official count, Kerala recorded a 67.27 per cent of voter turnout at 6 pm. Tokens were issued to individuals arriving at the polling booth until 6 o'clock, enabling them to vote based on their position in the queue.

Constituency wise:

1. Thiruvananthapuram-64.40

2. Attingal-67.62

3. Kollam-65.33

4. Pathanamthitta-62.08

5. Mavelikara-64.27

6. Alappuzha-70.90

7. Kottayam-64.14

8. Idukki-64.57

9. Ernakulam-65.53

10. Chalakudy-69.05

11. Thrissur-68.51

12. Palakkad-69.45

13. Alathur-68.89

14. Ponnani-63.39

15. Malappuram-67.12

16. Kozhikode-68.86

17. Wayanad-69.69

18. Vadakara-69.04

19. Kannur-71.54

20. Kasaragod-70.37

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

