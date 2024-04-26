IPL 2024: Mumbai Indian batters have broken cameras worth Rs 40,000 during net sessions so far (WATCH)

Mumbai Indians recently shared a video on their social media platform, disclosing that their batters' net practice session in the ongoing IPL 2024 has incurred damage worth Rs 40 thousand.

In the high-stakes world of cricket, every practice session carries significance, not just in honing skills but also in preserving equipment. However, Mumbai Indians, one of the powerhouses in the Indian Premier League (IPL), found themselves facing an unexpected expense after a recent net practice session.

A video shared on Mumbai Indians' social media platform showcased their batters in action, including notable names like Tim David and Suryakumar Yadav. While the footage demonstrated their prowess with the bat, it also highlighted an unfortunate outcome – damage to pitch-side cameras in the ongoing IPL 2024 during the team's net practice sessions. The caption accompanying the video humorously revealed that the mishap cost the franchise a hefty sum of Rs 40 thousand.

Also read: IPL 2024, DC vs MI Preview: Playoff race heats up as confident Delhi Capitals face struggling Mumbai Indians

"This reel cost us 40k to make," quipped the five-time IPL champions in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

As Mumbai Indians gear up for their upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, the focus shifts from the practice mishap to the on-field performance. The season has been a rollercoaster ride for Mumbai, marked by inconsistency and unexpected setbacks. Despite a slow start, the team managed to secure three victories in their last four games, signaling a potential turnaround. However, a resounding nine-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals served as a stark reminder of their vulnerabilities.

Also read: IPL 2024: 'Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega!' MI's Jasprit Bumrah shows off skills ahead of DC clash (WATCH)

Sitting in eighth place on the points table, Mumbai Indians find themselves in a precarious position. With the competition heating up, every match becomes crucial, especially for a team with aspirations of clinching the title. Another loss could further dent their playoff hopes, adding pressure to deliver results consistently.

While Mumbai's batting lineup has shown flashes of brilliance, their bowling department remains a cause for concern. Jasprit Bumrah has been a standout performer, leading the attack with 13 wickets at an impressive economy rate. However, the burden of bowling excellence cannot solely rest on his shoulders. New recruit Gerald Coetzee, despite showing promise with 12 wickets in eight matches, has struggled with consistency, reflected in his high economy rate of 10.10.

Latest Videos