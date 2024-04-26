Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka records 22.34% voter turnout till 11 am

Karnataka's Lok Sabha elections in 2024 witnessed a promising 22.34% voter turnout within the initial hours, with notable participation in Bengaluru, including centenarian couples exercising their franchise. Actor Daali Dhananjaya and Simple Star Rakshit Shetty also cast their votes, emphasizing civic engagement. However, an alarming incident occurs as a tree uproots near a polling station in Bengaluru.

Karnataka witnessed an encouraging 22.34% voter turnout within the first two hours of polling as citizens across the state exercised their democratic rights in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In Bengaluru, the enthusiasm among voters is palpable as people from all walks of life queue up at polling stations to cast their votes. In a heartwarming display of civic duty, centenarian couples Narayan Rao, aged 101, and Lakshmi, aged 97, join their fellow citizens in exercising their franchise. Their determination to participate in the electoral process sets a remarkable example for the community.

Notably, actor Daali Dhananjaya, accompanied by his family, arrives at the polling station in Kalenahalli, Arasikere, showcasing the spirit of familial voting tradition. Dhananjaya's attire reflects a touch of simplicity and tradition, adorned in a white pancha and shirt, resonating with the village ethos.



However, amidst the fervour of democracy, Bengaluru witnesses a concerning incident near the polling station at Shantinagar Assembly Constituency. A massive tree uproots near the 38th polling booth, narrowly missing a parked Maruti car. The incident, though alarming, underscores the need for vigilant safety measures during such events.

In Udupi, renowned actor Simple Star Rakshit Shetty exercises his voting right at Kukkikkatte Aided Private Senior Primary School, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement. His participation, along with his family, highlights the convenience of having a polling station near his residence.



The estimated poll day turnout details for various parliamentary constituencies are as follows:

Udupi Chikkamagaluru: 29.03%

Hassan: 22.03%

Dakshina Kannada: 30.98%

Chitradurga: 21.75%

Tumkur: 23.32%

Mandya: 21.24%

Mysore: 25.09%

Chamarajanagar: 22.81%

Bengaluru Rural: 20.35%

Bengaluru North: 19.78%

Bengaluru Central: 19.21%

Bengaluru South: 19.81%

Chikkballapur: 21.92%

Kolar: 20.76%