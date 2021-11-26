Constitution Day: Our Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi

Addressing the ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ event in Parliament, PM Modi said, “Our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country.”

As a part of the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the distinguished gathering in the Parliament said, “Our Constitution is not just a collection of many articles, it is the great tradition of millennia. The unbroken stream is the modern expression of that section.” He said Constitution Day is a salute to Parliament, where many of the country's political leaders brainstormed to give India its Constitution.

The PM further said that our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country. Political parties that lose their democratic character are not able to safeguard democratic values of the country.

Slamming dynastic politics at the Constitution Day event, PM Modi said, “Dynastic politics a threat to democracy.” “Giving legitimacy to corrupt practices will deter younger generations from joining politics.”

Stressing further, he added that we must value the worth of Indian Constitution in building ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ and the immense contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar has made in directing Indian policymakers towards unity and diversity.

“Indian Constitution empowers us towards growth and enriches us with its core values of integrity and justice. Constitution Day should have been celebrated each year after 1950 to educate all about what went into the making of the Constitution. But some people did not do so. This day should also be celebrated to evaluate whether what we do is right or not,” he added.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

The nation will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date. The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the “Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra” organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010.