  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Constitution Day: Our Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi

    Addressing the ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ event in Parliament, PM Modi said, “Our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country.”

    Constitution Day: Our Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 11:54 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As a part of the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the distinguished gathering in the Parliament said, “Our Constitution is not just a collection of many articles, it is the great tradition of millennia. The unbroken stream is the modern expression of that section.” He said Constitution Day is a salute to Parliament, where many of the country's political leaders brainstormed to give India its Constitution.

    The PM further said that our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country. Political parties that lose their democratic character are not able to safeguard democratic values of the country.

    Slamming dynastic politics at the Constitution Day event, PM Modi said, “Dynastic politics a threat to democracy.” “Giving legitimacy to corrupt practices will deter younger generations from joining politics.”

    Stressing further, he added that we must value the worth of Indian Constitution in building ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ and the immense contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar has made in directing Indian policymakers towards unity and diversity.

    “Indian Constitution empowers us towards growth and enriches us with its core values of integrity and justice. Constitution Day should have been celebrated each year after 1950 to educate all about what went into the making of the Constitution. But some people did not do so. This day should also be celebrated to evaluate whether what we do is right or not,” he added.

    Also read: Constitution Day: Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK among Opposition to boycott President’s address

    The Prime Minister also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

    The nation will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date. The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the “Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra” organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Constitution Day: Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK among Opposition to boycott President's address-dnm

    Constitution Day: Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK among Opposition to boycott President’s address

    26 11 Mumbai attacks 13 years on India terror dossiers gather dust in Pakistan lashkar e taiba masterminds yet to be prosecuted

    26/11 Mumbai attacks: 13 years on, India's terror dossiers gather dust in Pakistan

    Mumbai terror attacks How secure is India's 7516km coastline 13 years since 26/11

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: How secure is India's 7516km coastline 13 years later

    UP Election 2022: Shah Alam, richest MLA in assembly, quits Mayawati's BSP

    UP Election 2022: Shah Alam, richest MLA in assembly, quits Mayawati's BSP

    Karnataka 66 fully vaccinated medical students test positive for Covid, classes suspended-ycb

    Karnataka: 66 fully vaccinated medical students test positive for Covid, classes suspended

    Recent Stories

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83' much-awaited teaser is out; watch it here RCB

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83' much-awaited teaser is out; watch it here

    Coronavirus India sees slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases with 10,549 new infections-dnm

    Coronavirus: India sees slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases with 10,549 new infections

    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson remains in Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals to retain 4 players-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson remains in Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals to retain 4 players

    Constitution Day: Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK among Opposition to boycott President's address-dnm

    Constitution Day: Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK among Opposition to boycott President’s address

    Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more enjoy 'Thanksgiving dinner' (Pictures Inside) RCB

    Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more enjoy 'Thanksgiving dinner' (Pictures Inside)

    Recent Videos

    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks The 60 hour siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Video Icon
    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel-dnm

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)-ayh

    Exclusive: Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    international monetary fund rejects Pakistan borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    Video Icon