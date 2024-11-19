'Extremely worrisome': Supriya Sule, Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha condemn attack on Anil Deshmukh (WATCH)

It is reportedly said that the attack took place around 8 pm as Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village. He was swiftly taken to the Katol Civil Hospital for treatment. Visuals shared on social media showed him being transported in an ambulance.

Political leaders from various Opposition parties have condemned the attack on former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh, calling it a grave threat to democracy and societal harmony. On Monday (November 18) night, stones were hurled at Deshmukh's car in Nagpur district, leaving him injured.

Reacting to the incident, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha expressed shock and urged immediate action. "The attack on former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is shocking. Violence has absolutely no place in our politics or society. Urge authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators," Chadha wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the act, describing it as "life-threatening." "Violence has no place in a democratic society," he posted.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the law and order situation under the current Maharashtra government. "The attack on Shri Anil Deshmukh is extremely worrisome and yet again a reminder of how goons have brazenly been functioning under this Mahajhoothi government. Wishing him a speedy recovery," she tweeted.

Speaking to a news agency, Congress leader Vikas Thakre highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting that Deshmukh is currently unable to speak due to his injuries. NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule also expressed concern, sharing visuals of the injured leader.

The attack has drawn sharp criticism, with calls for accountability and a thorough investigation. As of now, no arrests have been reported in connection with the attack, and authorities are investigating the incident.

