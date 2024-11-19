Severe pollution grips Delhi, Patna, Lucknow; Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram stays in 'Good' category

Experts suggest that prolonged exposure to such hazardous air can lead to severe health complications, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Authorities have urged residents to limit outdoor activities and use protective gear like masks.

Delhi's air quality on Tuesday (November 19) continued to decline sharply, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a hazardous level of 494, categorising it as 'severe plus.' Several monitoring stations across the national capital recorded AQI readings above 500, signaling a severe health risk to residents.

Today, Delhi remains as the most polluted city in the country, far surpassing other urban centers. Patna ranked second with an AQI of 350, while Lucknow followed closely at 321, both falling under the 'very poor' category. In stark contrast, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram emerged as the least polluted cities, registering AQI levels of 48 and 66, respectively, in the 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories.

The latest data reveals a grim picture of air quality across several major Indian cities:

City AQI Category Delhi 494 Severe Plus Patna 350 Very Poor Lucknow 321 Very Poor Ahmedabad 110 Moderate Bengaluru 128 Moderate Bhopal 209 Poor Bhubaneswar 137 Moderate Chandigarh 204 Poor Chennai 122 Moderate Guwahati 48 Good Hyderabad 121 Moderate Jaipur 149 Moderate Kolkata 176 Moderate Mumbai 99 Satisfactory Raipur 128 Moderate Thiruvananthapuram 66 Good

Meanwhile, experts suggest that prolonged exposure to such hazardous air can lead to severe health complications, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Authorities have urged residents to limit outdoor activities and use protective gear like masks.

Typically, the air quality in Delhi worsens during winter due to a combination of factors, including stubble burning in neighboring states, industrial emissions, and vehicular pollution. The escalating pollution levels have intensified calls for stricter measures to combat the crisis.

