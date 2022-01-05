  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Tri-service probe committee set to brief Rajnath Singh on Wednesday

    According to a PTI citing sources, the team had already concluded its investigation, analysing all possible causes for the disaster, including suspected human error or the crew's disoriented when the helicopter was prepared to land.

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Tri service probe committee set to brief Rajnath Singh on Wednesday gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 9:43 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A tri-service inquiry is expected to inform Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday at 11 am, nearly a month after losing Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others in a terrible aircraft accident. Top officers will make the presentation from the Indian Air Force.

    According to a PTI citing sources, the team had already concluded its investigation, analysing all possible causes for the disaster, including suspected human error or the crew's disoriented when the helicopter was prepared to land. According to reports, the accident was not caused by a mechanical flaw in the Mi-17V5 helicopter. However, there has been no formal confirmation of the same.

    The investigative team, which includes top Air Force commanders, will meet with Singh and other officials from his ministry to report their findings. However, neither the Air Force nor the government is yet to issue a statement on the investigation or its conclusions. There has also been no comment or explanation as to whether the pilot mistake was the underlying cause of the disaster or whether guidelines for flying in cloudy regions in mountainous terrain were violated.

    Also Read | CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Timeline of devastating event that unfolded on Wednesday

    Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Armed Forces soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8. While Group Captain Varun Singh survived the collision, he died from his injuries after fighting for his life for several days. The sole person recovered from the wreckage was the Air Force officer. The chopper was on its way to Wellington's Defence Services Staff College when it lost radio contact only minutes before landing. The CDS was scheduled to give a lecture at the respected university. The collision was reported at about 1 pm, followed by the subsequent news that Rawat and 12 others had died. Singh ordered a tri-service inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh while updating the Lok Sabha on the issue.

    Also Read | Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Not the first deadly incident in 2021

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new integrated airport terminal in Agartala - ADT

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new integrated airport terminal in Agartala

    Mumbai Police arrest Bengaluru engineering student over 'Bulli Bai' controversy - ADT

    Mumbai Police arrest Bengaluru engineering student over 'Bulli Bai' controversy

    France discovers new COVID-19 variant 'IHU', more infectious than Omicron - ADT

    France discovers new COVID-19 variant 'IHU', more infectious than Omicron

    Cordelia cruise sails back to Mumbai with 66 people infected with Covid-19 - ADT

    Cordelia cruise sails back to Mumbai with 66 people infected with Covid-19

    Maharashtra Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai-ycb

    Maharashtra, Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to visit Punjab on Wednesday inaugurate projects worth over Rs 42750 crore gcw

    PM Modi to visit Punjab on Wednesday, inaugurate projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore

    Deepika Padukone Birthday: 4 different hats that the actress dons; check out drb

    Deepika Padukone Birthday: 4 different hats that the actress dons; check out

    WHO warns rising Omicron cases could raise chance of newer severe strain gcw

    WHO warns soaring Omicron cases could raise chance of newer, severe strain

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in RCB

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points

    Recent Videos

    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon