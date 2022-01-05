CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Tri-service probe committee set to brief Rajnath Singh on Wednesday

According to a PTI citing sources, the team had already concluded its investigation, analysing all possible causes for the disaster, including suspected human error or the crew's disoriented when the helicopter was prepared to land.

A tri-service inquiry is expected to inform Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday at 11 am, nearly a month after losing Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others in a terrible aircraft accident. Top officers will make the presentation from the Indian Air Force.

According to a PTI citing sources, the team had already concluded its investigation, analysing all possible causes for the disaster, including suspected human error or the crew's disoriented when the helicopter was prepared to land. According to reports, the accident was not caused by a mechanical flaw in the Mi-17V5 helicopter. However, there has been no formal confirmation of the same.

The investigative team, which includes top Air Force commanders, will meet with Singh and other officials from his ministry to report their findings. However, neither the Air Force nor the government is yet to issue a statement on the investigation or its conclusions. There has also been no comment or explanation as to whether the pilot mistake was the underlying cause of the disaster or whether guidelines for flying in cloudy regions in mountainous terrain were violated.

Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Armed Forces soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8. While Group Captain Varun Singh survived the collision, he died from his injuries after fighting for his life for several days. The sole person recovered from the wreckage was the Air Force officer. The chopper was on its way to Wellington's Defence Services Staff College when it lost radio contact only minutes before landing. The CDS was scheduled to give a lecture at the respected university. The collision was reported at about 1 pm, followed by the subsequent news that Rawat and 12 others had died. Singh ordered a tri-service inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh while updating the Lok Sabha on the issue.

