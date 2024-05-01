Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Not in Bengaluru, truth will prevail soon': Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna tweets after SIT issues summons

    The Special Investigation Team probing the sex video case allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna has summoned the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to appear before it for investigation within 24 hours.

    First Published May 1, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    Suspended JD(S) leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has issued his first statement since the start of the alleged sex scandal, claiming that CID Bengaluru has been notified of his departure from the city. In a post on X, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda shared a letter and said, “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon.”

    Revanna, the Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA, is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and elder brother of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

    On April 21, five days before the Lok Sabha polling day in Karnataka, several videos of Prajwal allegedly harassing multiple women went viral. There are reportedly more than 2000 videos, allegedly including instances of sexual assault.

    Notably, on Wednesday, the SIT seized Prajwal's former driver Karthik's phone to retrieve data related to the 'obscene recordings'. Earlier on Tuesday, Karthik stated that he sent the video footage to Karnataka BJP leader and lawyer Devaraje Gowda. Meanwhile, Gowda stated that he informed the party about the sexual assault allegations against Prajwal before the coalition with JD(S) was finalized. However, the BJP leadership said that no such letter had reached them.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take action in the scandal involving Prajwal.

