    LSG's Mayank Yadav doubtful for remainder of IPL 2024; all set to get BCCI pace bowling contract

    Mayank Yadav, the promising Lucknow Super Giants' pace bowler, may miss the remainder of the IPL round-robin stage due to a suspected abdominal muscle injury suffered during the match against Mumbai Indians.

    Mayank Yadav, the promising Lucknow Super Giants' pace bowler, may miss the remainder of the IPL round-robin stage due to a suspected abdominal muscle injury suffered during the match against Mumbai Indians. This marks his second injury setback in the last four weeks.

    Despite this setback, there's positive news for the 21-year-old from Delhi. The BCCI is reportedly considering offering him a pace bowling contract along with other talented players like Umran Malik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal, and Akash Deep.

    Under this contract, Mayank would receive support and supervision from the NCA's Sports Science and Medical team, who will manage his injury rehabilitation and fitness regimen. This transition would involve shifting his oversight from his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, to the national setup.

    Also read: IPL 2024: All MI players fined for slow over rate against LSG, Hardik Pandya slapped with Rs 24 lakh fine

    "Mayank has a tear but it is more likely a grade 1 tear. It will be cutting it fine but in case LSG qualifies for the play-offs, he might just be able to play the knock-out games. But it is like hoping against hope and right now he is doubtful for the remaining IPL games," a BCCI source informed PTI on condition of anonymity.

    Mayank Yadav made a dazzling entry into the IPL scene with his impressive performance, earning consecutive 'Player of the Match' awards with his rapid 155 km/h deliveries. However, his momentum was halted when he suffered an injury in the third match, sidelining him for four weeks.

    Although he returned to action against Mumbai Indians after passing fitness assessments, his comeback was short-lived. After bowling 3.1 overs and conceding 31 runs, he was forced to retreat to the dugout.

    Had Mayank remained fit throughout this period, he could have been considered as a potential surprise inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad. However, the current focus is on ensuring his careful management and rehabilitation by the Indian cricket establishment.

    "He will soon be handed a pace bowling contract and once he is in BCCI Pathways structure, his growth will be systematically monitored. The national selection committee and the Indian team management would like to gradually blood him and ensure that he can maintain peak fitness," the BCCI source added.

