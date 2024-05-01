6 facts that make India unique from other countries

India News
India's diverse languages, religions, and traditions create a rich cultural tapestry.
With over 1,600 languages spoken, India celebrates its linguistic variety. While Hindi and English serve as the official languages, each state often has its own official language.
India's history spans 5,000 years, fostering major religions and profound philosophies.
From the Himalayas to rainforests, India's ecosystems teem with diverse flora and fauna.
From ancient mathematics to modern tech startups, India thrives as an innovation powerhouse.
India's motto "Unity in Diversity" underscores its ability to unite under one democratic framework.