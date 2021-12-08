CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Timeline of devastating event that unfolded on Wednesday

Wednesday turned out to be a black day for India as Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others on board were killed in a deadly crash in Nilgiris Coonoor area. On Wednesday Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and others at 9 am took special aircraft from Delhi and reached Sulur Airforce Station at 11.35 am.



Rawat was heading towards Wellington Army Camp. At 12.20 the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed and fell in the forest area of Katteri. It is said that the accident spot and their destination was just 16 kilometers away. Had the incident not happened, the helicopter would have reached Wellington Army Camp in just 10 minutes.



By 12:30 pm Army staff reached the spot and with help from locals began rescue operations and Rawat was rushed to Wellington Army Hospital by 12.45 pm.

By 4.15 pm, the death of 11 persons including his wife Madhulika Rawat was confirmed. At 6.20 pm, Rawat succumbed to injuries.



Krishnaswamy, a local who resides just 100 meters away from the accident spot, recalled moments before the chopper came down. He said he saw a chopper in flames hitting trees and crashing and 4 to 5 people falling from the chopper. He said he felt scared and ran away as the smoke from the site covered the entire area and also covered his house.



Following the incident, President Ramnath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, CMs of all states and celebrities expressed condolences. The mortal remains of Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and others killed in a crash will reach Delhi on Thursday.



Meanwhile an inquiry into the incident has been ordered and search for black box is on to know the exact cause of crash.