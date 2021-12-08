  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Timeline of devastating event that unfolded on Wednesday

    The Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed after IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in forest areas of Nilgiri distric's Coonoor. Villagers watched the chopper crash and rushed to the spot. Here is the timeline of the deadly crash.

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Timeline of devastating event that unfolded on Wednesday-ycb
    Author
    yacoob md
    Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 9:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Wednesday turned out to be a black day for India as Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others on board were killed in a deadly crash in Nilgiris Coonoor area. On Wednesday Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and others at 9 am took special aircraft from Delhi and reached Sulur Airforce Station at 11.35 am.

    Rawat was heading towards Wellington Army Camp. At 12.20 the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed and fell in the forest area of Katteri. It is said that the accident spot and their destination was just 16 kilometers away. Had the incident not happened, the helicopter would have reached Wellington Army Camp in just 10 minutes.

    By 12:30 pm Army staff reached the spot and with help from locals began rescue operations and Rawat was rushed to Wellington Army Hospital by 12.45 pm.
    By 4.15 pm, the death of 11 persons including his wife Madhulika Rawat was confirmed. At 6.20 pm, Rawat succumbed to injuries.

    Krishnaswamy, a local who resides just 100 meters away from the accident spot, recalled moments before the chopper came down. He said he saw a chopper in flames hitting trees and crashing and 4 to 5 people falling from the chopper. He said he felt scared and ran away as the smoke from the site covered the entire area and also covered his house.

    Following the incident, President Ramnath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, CMs of all states and celebrities expressed condolences. The mortal remains of Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and others killed in a crash will reach Delhi on Thursday.

    Meanwhile an inquiry into the incident has been ordered and search for black box is on to know the exact cause of crash.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 10:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron scare: Karnataka government launches drive to vaccinate 30 lakh population in next two months-ycb

    Omicron scare: Karnataka government launches drive to vaccinate 30 lakh population in next two months

    CBSE to begin registration for class 9, 11 students from December 15-dnm

    CBSE to begin registration for class 9, 11 students from December 15

    IAF helicopter crash: PM Modi, President Kovind condole CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death-dnm

    IAF helicopter crash: PM Modi, President Kovind condole CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death

    PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6.30 pm today-dnm

    PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6.30 pm today

    BREAKING India loses one of its most decorated defence officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN-dnm

    India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

    Recent Stories

    Omicron scare: Karnataka government launches drive to vaccinate 30 lakh population in next two months-ycb

    Omicron scare: Karnataka government launches drive to vaccinate 30 lakh population in next two months

    Mangaluru horror: Man poisons family, blames religious conversion behind act and hangs self-ycb

    Mangaluru horror: Man poisons family, blames religious conversion behind act and hangs self

    CBSE to begin registration for class 9, 11 students from December 15-dnm

    CBSE to begin registration for class 9, 11 students from December 15

    Here is why Rani Mukerji cried on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show SCJ

    Here's why Rani Mukerji cried on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

    CDS General Bipin Rawat demise IAF chopper crash 10 quotes that will keep inspiring generations

    'Jung ka ek usool hai...': 10 iconic quotes by CDS General Bipin Rawat that will keep inspiring generations

    Recent Videos

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon
    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon