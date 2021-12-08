  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Not the first deadly incident in 2021

    This was not the first time this year that a military aircraft has gone down in India. Let's take a look at some incidents that occurred earlier this year.

    Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Not the first deadly incident in 2021 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 8:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 employees crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. According to the IAF statement, Gen Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, in the Nilgiri Hills, where he was scheduled to address the professors and student officers of the Staff Course. But this was not the first time this year that a military aircraft has gone down in India.

    Let's take a look at some incidents that occurred earlier this year:

    - On October 21, 2021, an Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on a training mission. The pilot was hurt in the crash but was unharmed. Videos obtained with a cell phone showed primary pilot Abhilash floating down as he successfully escaped from the plane using a parachute.

    - On August 25, 2021, an Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter plane crashed during a training flight in Rajasthan's Barmer. Villagers rushed the pilot to the hospital after he incurred minor injuries. In a tweet, the Indian Air Force stated that the MiG-21 Bison aircraft, which was flying for a training mission, encountered a "technical problem" shortly after takeoff.

    - During a routine sortie on August 3, an Army helicopter carrying two pilots crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam in the Basholi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. 75 days later, the corpse of co-pilot Captain Jayant Joshi was found from the ocean in a combined Army-Navy operation. Meanwhile, on August 15, the body of the other pilot, Lieutenant Colonel AS Bath, was discovered. The Navy discovered fragments of the chopper during a search operation on September 9.

    - On May 20, 2021, an IAF pilot was killed in a MiG-21 jet accident in Punjab's Moga region. At the disaster, the fighter jet was returning to Suratgarh following a regular training mission. Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary has been confirmed as the dead pilot.

    Also Read | India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

    - On March 17, 2021, an IAF group captain was killed in an accident involving a Mig-21 Bison aircraft in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The disaster, which killed Group Captain Ashish Gupta, was the second involving a Bison aircraft this year; on January 5, a MiG-21 Bison crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan. Gupta was assigned to the Indian Air Force's elite Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE)

    - On January 5, 2021, a MiG 21 Bison plane crashed during landing in Suratgarh, Rajasthan. According to preliminary accounts, the aircraft's pilot escaped the crash, and no property was damaged. The MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed near Suratgarh airfield in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, where the pilot is safe, and the administration has arrived. The fighter jet was on a routine practise fly. Following the explosion, the residents notified the administration.

    Also Read | CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: All you need to know about IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 8:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CDS General Bipin Rawat, the straight-shooter who dared China, Pakistan

    CDS General Bipin Rawat, the straight-shooter who dared China, Pakistan

    General Bipin Rawat's legacy will be carried on and strengthened Army Chief General Naravane

    'General Bipin Rawat's legacy will be carried on and strengthened'

    BREAKING India loses one of its most decorated defence officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN-dnm

    India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash All you need to know about IAF Mi-17V5 chopper gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: All you need to know about IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper

    Short-range surface to air missile for Indian Navy test-fired

    Short-range Surface-to-Air missile for Indian Navy test-fired

    Recent Stories

    Google Year in Search 2021: Jai Bhim, Shershaah most searched movies SCJ

    Google Year in Search 2021: Jai Bhim, Shershaah most searched movies

    CDS General Bipin Rawat, the straight-shooter who dared China, Pakistan

    CDS General Bipin Rawat, the straight-shooter who dared China, Pakistan

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: BCCI announces Test squad; Rohit Sharma to lead in ODIs-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: BCCI announces Test squad; Rohit Sharma to lead in ODIs

    General Bipin Rawat's legacy will be carried on and strengthened Army Chief General Naravane

    'General Bipin Rawat's legacy will be carried on and strengthened'

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat no more: Anupam Kher to Sunny Deol and more celebs offer condolences RCB

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat no more: Anupam Kher to Sunny Deol and more celebs offer condolences

    Recent Videos

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon