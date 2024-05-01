BREAKING: Gangster Goldy Brar, wanted in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, shot dead in US - Reports

Goldy Brar, a prime suspect in Sidhu Moosewala's murder, has reportedly been fatally shot in the US. Allegedly attacked by rivals Arsh Dalla and Lakhbir, ongoing gang rivalry escalated post-Moosewala's murder. Brar, previously evading authorities, confessed to orchestrating Moosewala's murder. Official confirmation pending.

In a startling turn of events, dreaded gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has reportedly been shot dead in the United States. According to preliminary reports, Brar was shot dead at Hotel Fairmount in California at 5:25 PM on Tuesday. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Several reports claimed Brar's rivals, identified as Arsh Dalla and Lakhbir, have claimed responsibility for the attack, citing deep-rooted animosity between the factions. This hostility reportedly intensified following Moosewala's murder in Jawaharke village of Mansa on May 29, 2022, fueling tensions between the gangs.

Goldy Brar, known by his real name Satinderjit Singh, has long been a figure shrouded in infamy within the criminal underworld, particularly in Punjab. Before this latest development, he was declared a terrorist by the Indian Home Ministry, underscoring the gravity of his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Goldy Brar is the son of a former Punjab cop. He started in the world of crime by participating in local gang rivalries in Punjab. However, he soon moved to committing bigger crimes and from featuring in Punjab's most wanted, he is also among Canada's 25 most wanted today for crimes like murder and even for supplying illegal firearms.

Circumstances surrounding Brar's reported death in California are still murky and add a new layer of intrigue to an already convoluted saga. Authorities are yet to provide official confirmation of the incident, leaving lingering questions about the veracity of the claims made in the initial report.

