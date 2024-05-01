Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Gangster Goldy Brar, wanted in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, shot dead in US - Reports

    Goldy Brar, a prime suspect in Sidhu Moosewala's murder, has reportedly been fatally shot in the US. Allegedly attacked by rivals Arsh Dalla and Lakhbir, ongoing gang rivalry escalated post-Moosewala's murder. Brar, previously evading authorities, confessed to orchestrating Moosewala's murder. Official confirmation pending.

    Gangster Goldy Brar, wanted in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, shot dead in US - Reports vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 1, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    In a startling turn of events, dreaded gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has reportedly been shot dead in the United States. According to preliminary reports, Brar was shot dead at Hotel Fairmount in California at 5:25 PM on Tuesday. However, official confirmation is awaited.

    Several reports claimed Brar's rivals, identified as Arsh Dalla and Lakhbir, have claimed responsibility for the attack, citing deep-rooted animosity between the factions. This hostility reportedly intensified following Moosewala's murder in Jawaharke village of Mansa on May 29, 2022, fueling tensions between the gangs.

    Did you know Sidhu Moosewala’s fiancee Amandeep Kaur decided never to get married again?

    Goldy Brar, known by his real name Satinderjit Singh, has long been a figure shrouded in infamy within the criminal underworld, particularly in Punjab. Before this latest development, he was declared a terrorist by the Indian Home Ministry, underscoring the gravity of his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

    Goldy Brar is the son of a former Punjab cop. He started in the world of crime by participating in local gang rivalries in Punjab. However, he soon moved to committing bigger crimes and from featuring in Punjab's most wanted, he is also among Canada's 25 most wanted today for crimes like murder and even for supplying illegal firearms.

    Circumstances surrounding Brar's reported death in California are still murky and add a new layer of intrigue to an already convoluted saga. Authorities are yet to provide official confirmation of the incident, leaving lingering questions about the veracity of the claims made in the initial report.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 4:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD predicts rain with thunder, lightning over next five days across the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts rain with thunder, lightning over next five days across the state

    'Will cut electricity if we get less votes': Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage's shocker sparks row (WATCH) vkp

    'Will cut electricity if we get less votes': Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

    Queen of hills, Ooty records 29 degrees Celsius; Highest in four decades vkp

    Queen of hill stations, Ooty records 29 degrees Celsius; Highest in four decades

    Boost for anti-submarine warfare: India flight tests missile-assisted torpedo release system (WATCH) snt

    Boost for anti-submarine warfare: India flight tests missile-assisted torpedo release system (WATCH)

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-driver clash: Memory card of CCTV camera in KSRTC bus goes missing; probe on rkn

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-driver clash: Memory card of CCTV camera in KSRTC bus goes missing; probe on

    Recent Stories

    'Heeramandi': 6 reasons to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series RKK

    'Heeramandi': 6 reasons to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix show

    Kerala: IMD predicts rain with thunder, lightning over next five days across the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts rain with thunder, lightning over next five days across the state

    Jewish Women Too Ugly To Be Raped Elderly woman on camera at Anti Israel protest in Canada

    ‘Jewish Women Too Ugly To Be Raped’: Elderly woman on camera at Anti-Israel protest in Canada

    How to get natural glowing skin instantly? rkn

    How to get natural glowing skin instantly?

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS his 'best work partner' Jeffree gcw

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS his 'best work partner' Jeffree

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon