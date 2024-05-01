Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla SEXY photos: 6 best revealing BIKINI pictures of the HOT Bhojpuri actress

    First Published May 1, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    Namrata Malla is one of the hottest, fittest, and sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

    Namrata Malla is a well-known actress in the Bhojpuri film industry, recognized for her daring performances.

    She maintains a strong social media presence, sharing performances and behind-the-scenes happenings on Instagram and Facebook.

    Namrata Malla is also a dancer and performer. Her YouTube channel features dance performances and other entertainment.

    Namrata Malla has received several awards and nominations for her performances, including the "Best Actress" award at the 2022 Bhojpuri Film Awards.

    There is limited information available about Namrata Malla's personal life, including her relationships and family.

    She is active on social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, where she engages with her fans and shares updates about her projects and personal life.

