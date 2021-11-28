  • Facebook
    BJP sweeps Tripura civic elections, decimates Trinamool Congress

    The BJP's victory was so enormous that out of the total of 334 seats, the party had won 329 seats with the Left Front coming second with 3 seats. 

    BJP sweeps Tripura civic elections, decimates Trinamool Congress
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 4:51 PM IST
    Dealing a major blow to the Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Tripura Municipal Election 2021 results which came out on Sunday. The BJP had conveniently crossed the halfway mark in the first civic election that the BJP contested after taking over power in Tripura in 2018. In the process, the party thrashed the Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist. The BJP's victory was so enormous that out of the total of 334 seats, the party had won 329 seats with the Left Front coming second with 3 seats. 

    The debutants TMC had a dismal outing, winning just 1 seat in the local body polls. Celebrations erupted as the BJP candidates swept through municipal bodies in Kumarghat, Khowai, Teliamura, Melaghar Nagar, Sonamura Nagar, Amarpur Nagar, Sabroom, Dharmanagar and Jirania Nagar. In fact, in Jirania, the BJP won all the seats barring one, without any contest. In Agartala municipal corporation, the BJP won 37 of the 51 seats. 

    Even though the contest was three-sided, the focus was primarily on the battle between the TMC and BJP. Following the municipal election verdict, BJP leader Amt Malviya said that the politics of violence and intimidation had its shelf life and that more political humiliation awaited Trinamool  Congress chief Mamata Banerjee not just outside West Bengal, but even within West Bengal.

    TMC's win in West Bengal was diminished after Mamata lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, Malviya said, adding that her political capital had eroded further by the drubbing that the TMC has received in Tripura. 

    BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the verdict was on expected lines. Stating that the TMC did not have any chance to open its account in Tripura, he said the results had shown that the people 'hired' from West Bengal could not create a base in the state.

    However, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the verdict in Tripura was an outcome of intimidation, rigging and strong-arm tactics adopted by the BJP. Calling the local body election outcome an aberration, the TMC claimed that the verdict does not represent people's mandate. It also downplayed its defeat, stating that the party had never claimed to storm to power in the local body elections.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 4:56 PM IST
