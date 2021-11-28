  • Facebook
    'Threat to law and order': Bengaluru Police don't allow Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy

    Even as civil society members objected to the cancelling of the show, senior Bengaluru police officers told Asianet Newsable that for them, maintaining the law and order was more importan

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 12:39 PM IST
    The Bengaluru Police has denied permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to host his show in the city on Sunday citing law and order threats. Responding to the permission sought by the Good Shepherd Auditorium on November 15 for the show titled 'Dongri to Nowhere', the Bengaluru Police refused to allow the show as it could 'disturb the peace and harmony' in the city.

    In its letter to Curtain Call Events on November 28, accessed by Asianet Newsable, the Bengaluru Police said that the stand-up comedian is a controversial figure and has made statements on religious deities. Noting that many states had banned his comedy shows, the city police said that there were many cases registered against Faruqui in several states, including one in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in which he has been charged under Section 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 298 (deliberate intention of hurting religious sentiments of a person).

    The police statement also claims to have credible information that the several organisations opposing this stand-up comedy by Faruqui could create chaos and disturb the public peace and harmony that may further lead to law and order issues.

    The 'Dongri to Nowhere' performance, which was slated for 5 pm on November 28, is reportedly based on Munwar's life experiences, was already being opposed by right-wing groups in Bengaluru. They had warned that the show would be disrupted if permission was granted for the show to go ahead. According to reports, organisers had sold 700 tickets for the show.

    Even as civil society members objected to the cancelling of the show, senior Bengaluru police officers told Asianet Newsable that for them, maintaining the law and order was more important. In his response, Faruqui took to micro-blogging site Twitter to say, 'Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haar gaya. (hate has won, the artist has lost) I am done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE'.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 12:42 PM IST
