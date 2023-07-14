Twitter starts paying some of its verified creators

Payouts range from a few thousand dollars to nearly $40,000 for accounts with millions of followers. Meeting requirements such as Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations subscription, five million impressions per month, and adhering to monetization standards are necessary for sharing in ad revenue.

Elon Musk's announcement of Twitter users being able to earn money through ads sparked excitement, and now the platform has begun paying content creators a share of ad revenue. The first payments were sent out, with popular creators sharing proof of their earnings. To participate in the revenue-sharing program, users must have a Twitter Blue subscription and receive ads in the replies to their tweets.

To participate, users must subscribe to Twitter Blue, unlocking the revenue-sharing program. Ad placements within tweet replies drive this initiative, with payouts ranging from a few thousand dollars to nearly $40,000 for accounts boasting millions of followers. Twitter has plans to extend eligibility to more creators later this month.

To be eligible for ad revenue sharing, creators must meet specific requirements outlined by Twitter. These include subscribing to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations, achieving at least five million impressions on posts per month for three consecutive months, and passing Twitter's Creator Monetization Standards review.

Additionally, creators need to establish a Stripe account to facilitate payment. However, certain restrictions apply. Monetization is not allowed for tweets involving fraud, deceit, promotion of illegal or restricted goods and services, violent or graphic content, unsubstantiated claims, or unowned/unlicensed content.

Furthermore, Twitter refrains from sharing ad revenue with individuals posting adult or sexually suggestive content, which may affect the sex worker community prevalent on the platform.

Twitter's revenue-sharing program arrives amid challenges to its microblogging dominance. Meta's Threads, a similar app, gained significant traction within days of its recent launch, attracting a staggering 100 million users.

Elon Musk's decision to limit tweet accessibility to combat data scraping and system manipulation adds an intriguing dynamic to the situation, considering Twitter's dependence on advertising. Additionally, Cloudflare data reveals a decline in Twitter traffic since January.

