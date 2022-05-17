'Commie As F***...' Twitter engineer makes explosive claims

Amidst the ongoing ownership tussle with billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter finds itself in the thick of controversy once again after a senior engineer at the micro-blogging platform claimed during a sting operation that -- among many other flaws -- it had a strong left-wing bias.

Siru Murugesan, who works as a senior engineer at Twitter, is seen in a video that the culture of the company is extremely far left where workers are 'commie (communist) as f**k'. He claimed that the company staff 'hate, hate, hate' Elon Musk's $44-billion takeover.

Recorded by an undercover journalist of Project Veritas, Murugesan accused the tech giant of censoring right-wing posts. This is something that Elon Musk has been indicating time and again, especially with regard to the likes of Donald Trump and Steve Bannon being banned from the platform. To recall, Trump was blocked from Twitter on January 6, 2021, after his tweets allegedly incited the Capitol Hill riots. The platform had then claimed that Trump's posts were deemed to violate Twitter's rules against glorifying violence.

Accusing Twitter of not believing in free speech, the senior engineer said that office politics at the firm was so left-leaning that it influenced his own views, and eventually changed him. Murugesa even went to the extent to claim that many of the Twitter staff tried to thwart the takeover by Elon Musk and even threatened 'mass exodus'.

Proving Elon Musk right?

The Tesla founder-CEO has highlighted on multiple occasions that Twitter has a strong left bias considering its origins in the San Francisco technology community and that the platform needed to be "more even-handed".

Elon Musk has been quoted in the media as saying that he and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey have had discussions on locking users out of their social media accounts for offensive tweets. Elon Musk believes (and Dorsey too, according to the billionaire) that permanent bans from the platform should be extremely rare and reserved for bots or scam accounts.

Twitter is yet to respond to Murugesan's charges.