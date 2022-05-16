Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix to employees: Don't like our content, then you can quit; Elon Musk gives thumbs up

    "Depending on your job, you may be required to work on titles that you believe are damaging. If you find it difficult to sustain our range of material, Netflix may not be the appropriate location for you," the organisation said.

    New Delhi, First Published May 16, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    Netflix has warned its staff that if they don't agree with its content, they may quit the company, a decision that Tesla CEO Elon Musk applauded. According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix has modified its culture rules and included a section called "creative expression" that describes how the company produces programmes for a wide range of people.

    "Rather than having Netflix block individual artists or voices, we let consumers determine what's suitable for them," Netflix explained.

    "Depending on your job, you may be required to work on titles that you believe are damaging. If you find it difficult to sustain our range of material, Netflix may not be the appropriate location for you," the organisation said.

    The new section was created so that "prospective workers may understand our perspective and make more informed judgments about whether Netflix is the right organisation for them," according to the firm.

    Musk, who is embroiled in a contentious Twitter takeover, backed the Netflix upgrade. "Good move by @netflix," he said on Twitter.

    Employees at Twitter have responded to Musk's $44 billion buyout with a combination of excitement, anxiety, and humour, with some criticising the agreement amid worries of mass emigration and layoffs as Musk proposes new content regulations.

    Meanwhile, battered by slow growth and a shrinking worldwide user base, Netflix has accelerated its ambitions to incorporate advertisements directly into its TV series and movies.

    The streaming platform's intentions to include adverts into its programming by the end of this year have been revised. In addition, the corporation will shortly reveal additional steps to combat password sharing. Netflix's shares dropped 20% after it disclosed a loss of 2 lakh paying customers in the first quarter of 2022, the company's first subscriber loss in over a decade.

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
