Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No one working just to keep lights on, expect changes': Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal amid Elon Musk jolt

    He further wrote: "Changes that affect individuals are usually difficult. Some have questioned why a "lame-duck" CEO would make these adjustments if we were going to be purchased anyhow. The quick answer is straightforward."

    No one working just to keep lights on expect changes Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal amid Elon Musk jolt gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 14, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has detailed the recent leadership changes in the microblogging site's staff and stated that the agreement with Elon Musk is still on track. In a lengthy Twitter thread made early Saturday, Agrawal stated that a lot had transpired in the firm over the last several weeks and that, while he had not yet spoken publicly about it, he would do so now. Parag Agrawal's lengthy thread occurred shortly after he fired two top Twitter executives, and Elon Musk announced that the Twitter takeover proposal had been placed on hold.

    "A lot has transpired in the last several weeks. I've been focused on the firm and haven't spoken much publicly, but I will now. We announced changes to our leadership team and operations yesterday," Agrawal stated in a tweet. He further wrote: "Changes that affect individuals are usually difficult. Some have questioned why a "lame-duck" CEO would make these adjustments if we were going to be purchased anyhow. The quick answer is straightforward."

    Also Read | Twitter likely to charge slight fee for commercial, government users, says Elon Musk 

    Agrawal stated that while the $44 billion Twitter transaction with Elon Musk was likely to conclude, the team needed to be prepared for all possibilities.

    "While I expect the transaction to conclude, we must be prepared for any circumstance and always do what is best for Twitter." I'm responsible for leading and running Twitter, and our objective is to make it better every day," he stated. According to Agrawal, no one worked at the firm solely for the purpose of working there. "No one at Twitter works only to keep the lights on. We are proud of our work. We're here to improve Twitter as a product and business for customers, partners, shareholders, and all of you, regardless of the company's future ownership," he added.

    Also Read | Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that his $44 billion purchase of Twitter had been halted, citing pending specifics on spam and bogus accounts as the cause. Later, he stated that he was "dedicated" to closing the sale.

    The Twitter CEO noted that the social media business was now in a very difficult condition, pointing to Twitter's recent stock market drop as well as other Internet companies. He stated that he will continue to make difficult judgments as needed.

    Also Read | Twitter deal temporarily on hold, announces Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    Elon Musk's Twitter takeover halt triggered the stock to drop 20% instantly on Friday, adding to the company's previous drop in market valuation. Twitter is currently worth around $13 billion less than Musk asked to purchase it. However, the Tesla CEO will be unable to walk away from the Twitter transaction as easily since he must pay a $1 billion break-up fee for violation of contract.

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAEs Emirates Airline plans to add Bitcoin as payment service: reports - adt

    UAE's Emirates Airline plans to add Bitcoin as payment service: reports

    Twitter deal temporarily on hold announces Tesla CEO Elon Musk gcw

    Twitter deal temporarily on hold, announces Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    LIC IPO update Govt raises Rs 20560 crore shares to be listed on May 17 gcw

    LIC IPO update: Govt raises Rs 20,560 crore, shares to be listed on May 17

    Elon Musk takes sly dig at Joe Biden, says he was elected as everyone wanted less drama gcw

    Elon Musk takes sly dig at Joe Biden, says he was elected as everyone wanted less drama

    5 Of The World's Fastest Growing Markets

    5 Of The World's Fastest Growing Markets

    Recent Stories

    Game 6 Klay Thompson trends after Golden State Warriors beat Memphis Grizzlies seal NBA Western Conference finals berth snt

    'Game 6 Klay' trends after Golden State Warriors seal NBA Western Conference finals berth

    CGBSE Board result 2022 Here s how to check Class 10th Class 12th result through SMS DigiLocker gcw

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Here's how to check Class 10th, Class 12th result through SMS, DigiLocker

    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022: Know Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 date, time, other details - adt

    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022: Know Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 date, time, other details

    The Archies teaser Zoya Akhtar releases Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor Agastya Nanda debut film teaser on Netflix drb

    The Archies teaser: Zoya Akhtar releases Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's debut film teaser on Netf

    Samsung holds 1st ever 6G forum to discuss next gen communications tech gcw

    Samsung holds 1st-ever 6G forum to discuss next gen communications tech

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon