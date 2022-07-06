Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TikTok testing new live feature, likely to bring 18+ restrictions

    TikTok testing new live feature likely to bring 18 restrictions all details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    TikTok, a Chinese short-video app, has purportedly limited the site to visitors aged 18 and over in order to protect kids from pornographic content. According to media reports, the new user setting is now under restricted testing with a select group of users.

    During the trial phase, chosen users will be able to enable the'mature themes' option to restrict their live streaming to the adults-only setting. If you enable it, the site states that "only viewers 18 and up may see your LIVE." Once enabled, TikTok will alert the user that LIVE videos classified 18+ will still be deleted if they break community standards.

    TikTok recently announced that it was working on a method to detect and prevent kids from seeing certain sorts of material.

    Also Read | TikTok wants users to do more than just creating short-form videos

    "We've heard firsthand from our creators that they occasionally want to address solely an older audience. As an example, perhaps they're developing an adult-oriented comedy or providing dull job advice that is only useful to grownups. "Or perhaps they're discussing incredibly tough life events," Tracy Elizabeth, TikTok's US Head of Issue Policy, explained.

    "We're experimenting with methods to better enable artists to target the intended audience for their unique content," she added. The new 18+ restriction option for live streaming, however, is not intended to encourage adult material on the site and will be closely monitored, according to the firm.

    Also Read | Instagram to soon allow users to pin best posts to their accounts

    Meanwhile, the firm stated in a letter to the TikTok community that it is taking initiatives to assist consumers create great digital habits. The firm is offering features that it claims will help its consumers' digital well-being. 

    "We hope that these new digital well-being features help our community maintain a healthy connection with TikTok. We will continue to invest in people's well-being so that our community feels in control of their TikTok experience and is empowered to express their creativity, create important relationships, and enjoy culture-defining entertainment," the business said in a statement.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
