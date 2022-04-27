Instagram to soon allow users to pin best posts to their accounts

Pinned Instagram posts would allow artists and other professionals to display some of their greatest work at the top of their accounts, rather than having users to navigate through a large number of posts to find what they're searching for.

Instagram is currently testing a new feature that allows users to pin posts to their accounts. These articles, similar to pinned notes at the top of your Google Keep main screen, will let profile visitors learn more about you fast by highlighting select essential posts.

According to a recent report from TechCrunch, the functionality is presently only available to a limited number of customers as part of the testing process. These users may pin posts to the top of their profiles in the same way that they can pin tweets or videos on Twitter or TikTok. According to reports, the functionality has been in the works for some months.

Those who have access to the functionality will notice a "Pin to your profile" option on an Instagram post's three dot menu (context menu).

Pinned Instagram posts would allow artists and other professionals to display some of their greatest work at the top of their accounts, rather than having users to navigate through a large number of posts to find what they're searching for. This will also assist your Instagram feed in becoming more of a "portfolio" for artists to showcase their finest and most relevant work.

It is possible that you will not see the feature in action on your Instagram profile for some time. This is due to the fact that the feature is presently under testing and will not be available until the app's stable version is released. Instagram often distributes new features to specific nations and areas before others, which may mean Indian users would have to wait longer.

