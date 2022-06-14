TikTok wants users to do more than just creating short-form videos

"We hope that these new digital well-being features help our community maintain a healthy connection with TikTok. We will continue to invest in people's well-being so that our community feels in control of their TikTok experience and is empowered to express their creativity, create important relationships, and enjoy culture-defining entertainment," the business said in a statement.

TikTok, the most popular app in the first three months of 2022, has a message for its users. TikTok, a famous Chinese app, wants its users to do more than merely create short-form videos or browse through the app all day. The firm stated in a letter to the TikTok community that it is taking initiatives to assist consumers create great digital habits. The firm is offering features that it claims will help its consumers' digital well-being.

"We hope that these new digital well-being features help our community maintain a healthy connection with TikTok. We will continue to invest in people's well-being so that our community feels in control of their TikTok experience and is empowered to express their creativity, create important relationships, and enjoy culture-defining entertainment," the business said in a statement.

Break timings in-between session

The first feature will allow users to schedule breaks throughout their single viewing session. This implies that customers will be able to specify a duration restriction that they believe is appropriate for single watching. When the time restriction is reached, a popup will appear informing you that it is time to take a break.

Dashboard for Screen Time

Another useful tool is the screen time dashboard. The purpose of this feature is to let users know how much time they spend on the site. The dashboard data will provide daily time spent in the app summary, the number of times the app has been used, and a usage report for both day and night.

Not more than 100 minutes in a single day

TikTok users aged 13 to 17 who have used the app for more than 100 minutes in a single day will be alerted that the screen time limit option is available the next time they access the app.

According to Sensor Tower, TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world during the first quarter of 2022. It also became the sixth app in history to have over 3.5 billion lifetime installations, joining Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger (all from Meta, erstwhile Facebook).

TikTok, by the way, is illegal in India. The ministry of information and technology banned the app, along with 150 other Chinese applications, in 2020.