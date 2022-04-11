Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk will not join Twitter board, CEO Parag Agrawal confirms

    Billionaire Elon Musk has decided that he will not be joining the Twitter board. This confirmation was given by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. 

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter board Parag Agrawal confirms
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cupertino, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 8:51 AM IST

    Billionaire Elon Musk has decided that he will not be joining the Twitter board. This confirmation was given by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. 

    In a statement, Agrawal informed that he and the company's board had many discussions with Elon over joining the board.

    'We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interest of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat,' Agrawal said.

    In the brief note that the Twitter CEO sent to the company, he noted that being the company's biggest shareholder, Elon's inputs shall be considered.

    He said, 'We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon's appointment to the Board was to become officially effective from April 9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best.'

    On Sunday, Elon carried out a poll on Twitter where he asked users whether the company's headquarters in San Francisco should be converted into a homeless shelter. 

    Poking fun at Twitter, Elon said he was conducting the poll since "no one shows up anyway". Over 91 per cent of users voted in favour of turning  Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter. 

    To note, Elon purchased a huge 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter Inc. on April 4, making him the largest outside shareholder in the company.  The development came weeks after the billionaire criticised Twitter for compromising on free speech. The billionaire had even flaunted the idea of launching his own social media.

    Elon has been a strong supporter of fundamental rights and free speech. This was evident from his refusal to prohibit Russian media outlets on the Starlink satellite system, citing freedom of expression as a reason.
     

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter s largest stakeholder Elon Musk stuns with HQ to homeless shelter suggestion gcw

    Twitter's largest stakeholder Elon Musk stuns with 'HQ to homeless shelter' suggestion

    Apple likely working on USB C power adapter may charge 2 iPhones report gcw

    Apple likely working on 'USB-C power adapter', may charge 2 iPhones

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to go on sale for first time at 6 pm; check specifications, variants and price - adt

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to go on sale for first time at 6 pm; check specifications, variants and price

    Microsoft disrupted attempts by Russian spies targeting US, Ukraine-dnm

    Microsoft disrupted attempts by Russian spies targeting US, Ukraine

    Have you seen NASA's new photo of Saturn's Moon Dione in Transit; check stunning image - adt

    Have you seen NASA's new photo of Saturn's Moon Dione in Transit; check stunning image

    Recent Stories

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration begins from Monday; how to register, check details -adt

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration begins from Monday; how to register, check details

    Andhra Pradesh: Dissent grows louder among Jagan Mohan Reddy's MLAs ahead of Cabinet revamp-dnm

    Andhra Pradesh: Dissent grows louder among Jagan Mohan Reddy’s MLAs ahead of Cabinet revamp

    Elon Musk pitches idea to convert Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; wins Bezos's support-dnm

    Elon Musk pitches idea to convert Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; wins Bezos's support

    Pictures and videos: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh's performance at high-profile wedding in Delhi RBA

    Pictures and videos: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh's performance at high-profile wedding in Delhi

    When Kamal Haasan, Jaideep Ahlawat almost got arrested in USA; know what happened next RBA

    When Kamal Haasan, Jaideep Ahlawat almost got arrested in USA; know what happened next

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon