Telegram Premium launched in India: All about Rs 390 subscription plan and other details

Telegram Premium has been launched in India. Subscribers will get features like fast downloads, a larger file sharing limit and much more. Know all details here

Telegram Premium is now available in India. Subscribers will benefit from advantages such as faster downloads, a higher file sharing limit, and much more. Telegram just surpassed 700 million monthly active users and is preparing to launch a premium service with a slew of new features. Telegram Premium members will have access to a slew of new features, including faster downloads, increased file sharing limits, up to four accounts in one app, and much more.

Check out all of the new features that Telegram Premium subscribers will receive.

Telegram Premium subscribers will be able to download material more quickly. The Premium membership will also allow you to link up to four accounts in one app.

With the premium membership, users will be able to pin up to ten chats on Telegram.

Telegram Premium allows users to keep 400 of their favourite GIFs and 10 of their favourite stickers.

Voice-to-text transcriptions are included with the Premium membership. Telegram Premium members get access to unique stickers and replies.

A new Premium badge will appear on your profile, indicating that you have a Premium subscription.

Telegram Premium users will be able to use a profile video instead of a profile photo if they so choose. There will be no advertisements.

Telegram Premium users will also receive more personalised icons.

Furthermore, the features that were previously available for free are still available. Telegram Premium for Android is now unavailable. However, free users of iOS 8.8i will receive additional capabilities such as public groups that accept join requests, a new animation when sharing files, support for 120Hz ProMotion displays, and more.

The service now includes a number of new and improved features. In a blog post, Telegram stated, "Today we're launching Telegram Premium — a membership that allows you to support Telegram's ongoing growth while also giving you access to unique new features." Telegram creator Pavel Durov originally revealed the service in a message on his private Telegram channel.