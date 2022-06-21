Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telegram Premium launched in India: All about Rs 390 subscription plan and other details

    Telegram Premium has been launched in India. Subscribers will get features like fast downloads, a larger file sharing limit and much more. Know all details here

    Telegram Premium launched in India All about Rs 390 subscription plan and other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Telegram Premium is now available in India. Subscribers will benefit from advantages such as faster downloads, a higher file sharing limit, and much more. Telegram just surpassed 700 million monthly active users and is preparing to launch a premium service with a slew of new features. Telegram Premium members will have access to a slew of new features, including faster downloads, increased file sharing limits, up to four accounts in one app, and much more.

    Check out all of the new features that Telegram Premium subscribers will receive.

    • Telegram Premium subscribers will be able to download material more quickly. The Premium membership will also allow you to link up to four accounts in one app.
    • With the premium membership, users will be able to pin up to ten chats on Telegram.

    Also Read | Telegram to launch its Premium plan; Know pricing and other details

    • Telegram Premium allows users to keep 400 of their favourite GIFs and 10 of their favourite stickers.
    • Voice-to-text transcriptions are included with the Premium membership. Telegram Premium members get access to unique stickers and replies.
    • A new Premium badge will appear on your profile, indicating that you have a Premium subscription.
    • Telegram Premium users will be able to use a profile video instead of a profile photo if they so choose. There will be no advertisements.
    • Telegram Premium users will also receive more personalised icons.

    Also Read: 5 upcoming WhatsApp features that one can expect in 2022

    Furthermore, the features that were previously available for free are still available. Telegram Premium for Android is now unavailable. However, free users of iOS 8.8i will receive additional capabilities such as public groups that accept join requests, a new animation when sharing files, support for 120Hz ProMotion displays, and more.

    The service now includes a number of new and improved features. In a blog post, Telegram stated, "Today we're launching Telegram Premium — a membership that allows you to support Telegram's ongoing growth while also giving you access to unique new features." Telegram creator Pavel Durov originally revealed the service in a message on his private Telegram channel.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp to bring more emojis for message reactions for iOS soon Report gcw

    WhatsApp to bring more emojis for message reactions soon: Report

    Meta sets up online store for digital avatar dress them in Prada Balenciaga and others gcw

    Meta sets up online store for digital avatar, dress them in Prada, Balenciaga and others

    WhatsApp introduces new feature for more privacy Know how to use it and more gcw

    WhatsApp introduces new feature for more privacy; Know how to use it and more

    Apple iPhones likely to cost over Rs 4.7 lakh by 2032 suggests report gcw

    Flagship Apple iPhones likely to cost over Rs 4.7 lakh by 2032, suggests report

    Apple s new iPad to support 5G network USB Type C charging Here s what we know gcw

    Apple's new iPad to support 5G network, USB Type C charging? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    international yoga day 2022 PM Modi royal breakfast at Mysuru palace included these 2 iconic dishes snt

    PM Modi's royal breakfast at Mysuru palace included these 2 iconic dishes

    Tan Mann aur Bun ki Shakti: Amul's witty creative on International Yoga Day 2022

    Tan Mann aur Bun ki Shakti: Amul's witty creative on International Yoga Day 2022

    International Yoga Day 2022 5 top yoga apps you should install to practice it gcw

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 top yoga apps you should install to practice it

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Sacramento Kings interested in Atlanta Hawks John Collins-ayh

    NBA off-season 2022: Sacramento Kings interested in Atlanta Hawks' John Collins

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Brooklyn Nets negotiations with Kyrie Irving have stalled-ayh

    NBA off-season 2022: Brooklyn Nets negotiations with Kyrie Irving have stalled

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon