    5 upcoming WhatsApp features that one can expect in 2022

    First Published Jun 3, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is developing new features to enhance the user experience. Before going live, the instant messaging software beta tests new features on Android and iOS applications.

    We've compiled a list of all the upcoming WhatsApp features that will be included in future versions.

    1. WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature that might change the way we interact. The popular messaging app is currently testing a feature that allows you to change messages after they've been delivered. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is supposedly testing an edit feature. This enables you to change messages after they've been sent, allowing you to swiftly repair typos and mistakes.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to introduce new feature which enables users to edit sent messages

    2. In the future, users will be able to keep important communications in a vanishing chat. WhatsApp will introduce a new area to Contact and Group Info that will store all crucial communications.


    3. WhatsApp will launch a 'WhatsApp Premium' subscription package for business clients, which will include features such as the ability to connect up to ten devices, the ability to create a bespoke corporate link, and more. Users will have the option to opt out of the subscription plan.

    Also Read: WhatsApp Pay offering Rs 35 cashback on up to 3 payments; Here's how to use it

    4. Another intriguing new WhatsApp feature is the ability to surreptitiously exit groups. The functionality was discovered on the desktop in beta version 2.2218.1. This feature allows you to silently exit a WhatsApp group without informing other members. Only the group admins will be alerted if someone exits the group.

    5. A few WhatsApp beta testers have received the updated caption view functionality. This capability allows you to designate extra receivers when transferring content such as status updates. As a result, users are not forced to forward media that has already been sent.

    WhatsApp will also include a new area where users can choose the audience for their current status post. You do not need to change your privacy settings for your status. Both the caption and the status audience selector are now accessible to beta users and will be made available to more people in the coming days.

    Also Read: WhatsApp to stop support for older iPhones running on iOS 10, iOS 11

