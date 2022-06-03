5 upcoming WhatsApp features that one can expect in 2022

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is developing new features to enhance the user experience. Before going live, the instant messaging software beta tests new features on Android and iOS applications.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is developing new features to enhance the user experience. Before going live, the instant messaging software beta tests new features on Android and iOS applications. We've compiled a list of all the upcoming WhatsApp features that will be included in future versions. 1. WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature that might change the way we interact. The popular messaging app is currently testing a feature that allows you to change messages after they've been delivered. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is supposedly testing an edit feature. This enables you to change messages after they've been sent, allowing you to swiftly repair typos and mistakes. Also Read | WhatsApp to introduce new feature which enables users to edit sent messages

2. In the future, users will be able to keep important communications in a vanishing chat. WhatsApp will introduce a new area to Contact and Group Info that will store all crucial communications.

3. WhatsApp will launch a 'WhatsApp Premium' subscription package for business clients, which will include features such as the ability to connect up to ten devices, the ability to create a bespoke corporate link, and more. Users will have the option to opt out of the subscription plan. Also Read: WhatsApp Pay offering Rs 35 cashback on up to 3 payments; Here's how to use it