Telegram to launch its Premium plan; Know pricing and other details

    "As a result, we will launch Telegram Premium this month, a membership plan that will allow everyone to get access to more features, speed, and resources. Users will also be able to sponsor Telegram and join the club that gets new features first," he said.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    Telegram's founder, Pavel Durov, has formally announced that a subscription-based option, Telegram Premium, will be available later this month. According to 9To5Google, Durov stated that the new premium product will go "above and beyond" what Telegram now offers. The needs of Telegram's most ardent users influenced the decision to launch Telegram Premium.

    "After some consideration, we realised that the best way to provide our most demanding users more while keeping our present services free is to charge for those enhanced restrictions," Durov explained.

    "As a result, we will launch Telegram Premium this month, a membership plan that will allow everyone to get access to more features, speed, and resources. Users will also be able to sponsor Telegram and join the club that gets new features first," he said.

    According to the reports, Telegram Premium would have no effect on existing platform users. It will continue to be free, and free users will benefit from those who pay for Premium. Files, media, and stickers supplied by Premium users will be visible to free users, with extra-large file sizes being one benefit. Premium reactions that are currently in use on a message will be made available to free users who wish to use the same reaction. Telegram is anticipated to charge $4.99 per month for premium subscription.

    Following privacy issues with bigger rival WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms Inc., the app, along with communications tool Signal, have witnessed a surge in users. According to its website, Telegram presently boasts 500 million monthly active users and is one of the top ten most downloaded applications in the world.

