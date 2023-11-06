Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4,999; Check features, how to install & more

    JioMotive is a plug-and-play device that does not require any expert installation. Users can simply download and install the JioThings App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, sign up with their Jio number. It is equipped with an e-SIM, which shares data with the user's existing mobile data plan.

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4999 Check features how to install more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    One of the nation's top telecom providers, Reliance Jio, revealed a new JioMotive (2023) gadget in a big step that would enhance the experience of Indian automobile owners. The device comes with a tonne of features that are meant to improve driver convenience and vehicle security. The JioMotive, which costs Rs 4,999, can be bought on a number of websites, including Jio.com, Amazon, and the e-commerce sites of Reliance Digital.

    The JioMotive can be connected to a car's OBD port, a standard feature found in most vehicles beneath the steering wheel. The new Jio device's functionality for real-time 4G GPS tracking is one of its primary features. This gives drivers constant information on the whereabouts of their automobile, enhancing security and bringing them peace of mind. Users may also set up geo-fences, which enable them to get immediate notifications whenever their vehicle enters or leaves particular pre-designated locations.

    Also Read | Lava Blaze 2 5G with 50MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery launched at Rs 9,999; Check details

    Additionally, the gadget offers data on vehicle health monitoring. Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) alerts are accessed through a specialised app, which provides users with access to critical information. In addition, the JioMotive evaluates driving behaviour and provides information about a driver's routines and performance behind the wheel.

    Importantly, the JioMotive also has anti-theft and accident detection functions, guaranteeing that drivers would get prompt notifications in the event of theft or collisions. For improved connectivity, built-in Wi-Fi functionality is also included.

    Also Read | Google introduces car crash detection feature in Pixel phones; Here's how you can enable it

    It's crucial to remember that JioMotive is only intended to function with Jio's SIM; as a result, it probably won't function with SIMs from other providers. The gadget extends the benefits of a car owner's current Jio smartphone service to their automobile.

    Jio has also launched a limited-time promotion that offers a free JioMotive membership for the first year. Subscriptions can continue to use these features for an additional Rs 599 a year after the first year. As of right now, Reliance Digital's website is offering a further 10% off the new Jio vehicle tracking gadget. The deal is now active on the online store, although it could only be there for a short while. In addition, the equipment will come with a one-year warranty, according the information the firm posts on its website.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB storage variant quietly launched in India Check specs price more gcw

    Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB storage variant quietly launched in India: Check specs, price & more

    Apple iOS 17 2 update coming soon Check out latest features you can expect gcw

    Apple iOS 17.2 update coming soon: Check out latest features you can expect

    OnePlus Diwali sale Check out amazing discounts on OnePlus Nord 3 OnePlus 11R more gcw

    OnePlus Diwali sale: Check out amazing discounts on OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 11R & more

    iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch gcw

    iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch

    Apple is working on generative AI based features confirms CEO Tim Cook gcw

    Apple is working on generative-AI based features, confirms CEO Tim Cook

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Raha Kapoor: 5 things Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed about their daughter RKK

    Happy Birthday Raha Kapoor: 5 things Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed about their daughter

    Environmental concern: Agumbe Ghat road widening project threatens destruction of over 4 lakh plants vkp

    Environmental concern: Agumbe Ghat road widening project threatens destruction of over 4 lakh plants

    Kerala: Minister R Bindu remains tight-lipped on Rs 30,500 sanctioned by govt to buy eyeglasses anr

    Kerala: Minister R Bindu remains tight-lipped on Rs 30,500 sanctioned by govt to buy eyeglasses

    football Carlo Ancelotti downplays draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga title race osf

    Carlo Ancelotti downplays draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga title race

    Heeralal Samariya takes oath as Central Information Commission chief

    Heeralal Samariya takes oath as Central Information Commission chief

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon