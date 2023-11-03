Lava Blaze 2 5G with 50MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery launched at Rs 9,999; Check details

Lava Blaze 2 5G packs a 6.56″ 90Hz LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, is powered by Dimensity 6020 SoC, which is a rebranded Dimensity 700. It has up to 6GB RAM and additional 6GB of virtual RAM.

Good news for Indians looking for low-cost smartphones: local smartphone manufacturer Lava debuted its most recent model, the Lava Blaze 2 5G, on Thursday. The new low-cost gadget from Lava has a 50MP primary camera, 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset.

Check out specifications of Lava Blaze 2

Lava Blaze 2 5G has a ring light around the rear camera module. A 6.56 HD+IPS Punch Hole Display with a 2.5D Curved Screen and a refresh rate of 90Hz is included on the smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor, which has an AnTuTu score of 3,90,000+, powers the device. In addition, the device has UFS 2.2 memory that can be expanded to 1 TB.

Running Android 13, the Lava Blaze 2 5G has no bloatware and no advertisements. It has a side fingerprint sensor and auto-call recording as well. Two years of quarterly security updates and a planned update to Android 14 are included with the smartphone. Additionally, a sizable 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support the gadget.

Camera details of Lava Blaze 2

Regarding the cameras, the new low-cost Lave phone has an 8MP front camera for video chats and a 50MP back camera for pictures. Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, Gif, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, and Intelligent Scanning are among the built-in camera capabilities and settings that it has.

Lava Blaze 2 price and colours

There will be two versions of the smartphone: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The base Lava Blaze 2 5G model costs Rs 9,999, while the premium model is priced at Rs 10,999.

The phone is available in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender colour variants. It will go on sale in India on November 9th through Lavamobile's online shop, Amazon.in, and its retail network. The business also provides free in-home servicing as part of its after-sale client experience.

