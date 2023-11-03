Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lava Blaze 2 5G with 50MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery launched at Rs 9,999; Check details

    Lava Blaze 2 5G packs a 6.56″ 90Hz LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, is powered by Dimensity 6020 SoC, which is a rebranded Dimensity 700. It has up to 6GB RAM and additional 6GB of virtual RAM.
     

    Lava Blaze 2 5G with 50MP main camera 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 9999 Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Good news for Indians looking for low-cost smartphones: local smartphone manufacturer Lava debuted its most recent model, the Lava Blaze 2 5G, on Thursday. The new low-cost gadget from Lava has a 50MP primary camera, 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset.

    Check out specifications of Lava Blaze 2

    Lava Blaze 2 5G has a ring light around the rear camera module. A 6.56 HD+IPS Punch Hole Display with a 2.5D Curved Screen and a refresh rate of 90Hz is included on the smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor, which has an AnTuTu score of 3,90,000+, powers the device. In addition, the device has UFS 2.2 memory that can be expanded to 1 TB.

    Also Read | Apple employee receives 'award' from CEO Tim Cook after working 10 years | WATCH unboxing video

    Running Android 13, the Lava Blaze 2 5G has no bloatware and no advertisements. It has a side fingerprint sensor and auto-call recording as well. Two years of quarterly security updates and a planned update to Android 14 are included with the smartphone. Additionally, a sizable 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support the gadget.

    Camera details of Lava Blaze 2

    Regarding the cameras, the new low-cost Lave phone has an 8MP front camera for video chats and a 50MP back camera for pictures. Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, Gif, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, and Intelligent Scanning are among the built-in camera capabilities and settings that it has.

    Also Read | Make in India: Apple to start making iPhone 17 in India before China

    Lava Blaze 2 price and colours

    There will be two versions of the smartphone: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The base Lava Blaze 2 5G model costs Rs 9,999, while the premium model is priced at Rs 10,999.

    The phone is available in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender colour variants. It will go on sale in India on November 9th through Lavamobile's online shop, Amazon.in, and its retail network. The business also provides free in-home servicing as part of its after-sale client experience.

    Also Read | JioPhone Prima 4G launched in India at Rs 2,599: Check features, price & availability

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2024 Apple Watch series may feature blood pressure monitoring sleep apnea detection Report gcw

    2024 Apple Watch series may feature blood pressure monitoring & sleep apnea detection: Report

    Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium edition launched in China Check features price more gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium edition launched in China; Check features, price & more

    Most expensive Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chip may cost you over Rs 7 lakh gcw

    Most expensive Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chip may cost you over Rs 7 lakh

    JioGlass Reliance Jio launches India first smartglass with AR and VR modes gcw

    JioGlass: Reliance Jio launches India’s first smartglass with AR and VR modes

    Did you know Apple Scary Fast event was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max gcw

    Did you know Apple 'Scary Fast' event was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-353 November 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-353 November 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Cop suspended for sending obscene videos to woman in Kozhikode RKN

    Kerala: Cop suspended for sending obscene videos to woman in Kozhikode

    Karnataka: Tragic road accident claims lives of five Nepalese family members in Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Tragic road accident claims lives of five Nepalese family members in Kalaburgi

    Urfi Javed's cutout dress goes viral: Actress trolled for pulling sisters' cost to show off her midriff (Video) RBA

    Urfi Javed's cutout dress goes viral: Actress trolled for pulling sisters' cost to show off her midriff -Video

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials conduct searches at minister EV Velu's residence; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials conduct searches at minister EV Velu's residence; check details

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon