Reliance Jio introduces Rs 19 and Rs 29 4G data booster packs; Check details

Reliance Jio recently added new prepaid data plans for users who want a quick internet data refill after exhausting the daily data cap. Jio now has a total of seven data booster packs for users to choose from. The cheapest Jio data booster pack is priced at Rs 15. Check the details here.

Reliance Jio constantly introduces new mobile recharge plans to accommodate its subscribers' various demands. Two new prepaid data recharge options have just been offered by the telecom for customers who need a quick internet refill after using up their daily high-speed internet pack. The two data booster plans, which have prices of Rs 19 and Rs 29, are additions to Jio's current line of plans that provide more data to the active recharge pack.

Jio has quietly launched two new data booster plans for Rs 19 and Rs 29. These provide users with 1.5GB and 2.5GB high-speed 4G data respectively. Once a user exhausts the aforementioned data limit, they will be able to use unlimited data at 64 Kbps speed.

Notably, if customers are connected to the Jio 5G network, both data boosters give 5G internet speed. Through the My Jio app or other service providers, Jio customers may reload their data booster packs.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for more options, Jio offers 7 data booster plans for users to choose from, ranging between Rs 15 to Rs 222. Users can purchase these plans according to their needs. In other developments, Jio just introduced the JioBharat phone to hasten the nation's digital development. Reliance In India, Jio has released the JioBharat, a reasonably priced 4G phone with internet access and other capabilities. This phone, which costs Rs 999, is intended to entice owners of 2G phones to switch to a 4G network. The telecom provider has launched exclusive prepaid options for JioBharat consumers along with the JioPhone. beginning with Rs 123. It is said that the JioBharat plans are less expensive than the standard internet plans.