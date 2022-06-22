Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mi Smart Band 7 in six different colours launched; here's what we know

    The smart band has a 1.62-inch AMOLED Always-On display and is said to have a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge.

    Mi Smart Band 7 in six different colours launched; here's what we know - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    The Mi Smart Band 7 is now available in Europe. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has recently been spotted on certification websites such as Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and NCC. Xiaomi released this fitness tracker in China in May. The non-NFC version of the band has now been released in Europe by a Chinese company. The smart band has a 1.62-inch AMOLED Always-On display and is said to have a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. Xiaomi released the fitness band in six different colours. The colours are Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White.

    About the pricing of Mi Smart Band 7:
    The Mi Band 7 standard version, without NFC, is priced at EUR 59.99 (approximately Rs. 4,700) in Europe. The Band 7 is also on sale for EUR 49.99 for a limited time (roughly Rs. 4,100).

    To recall, the Mi Smart Band 7 was released in China last month alongside the Redmi Buds 4 Pro, with the standard edition costing CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The NFC model costs CNY 299. (roughly Rs. 3,500).

    About the specifications of Mi Smart Band 7:
    The Mi Smart Band 7 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED always-on display with a resolution of 192x490 pixels, a peak brightness of 500 nits, and a pixel density of 326ppi. Over 100 different band faces are available for the wearable. It includes health trackers such as a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. It supports 120 sports modes, including skipping, gymnastics, and tennis.

    Mi Smart Band 7 can receive call and message notifications. NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity are included. The wearable is waterproof to 5ATM (50 metres). It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. It has dimensions of 46.5x20.7x12.25mm.

    The Mi Smart Band 7 was detected earlier this month at several certification sites, including Infocomm Media Development Authority, as was previously mentioned (IMDA).

    Also read: Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro with 14 days of battery life announced, Soon to launch in India

    Also read: Rune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms

    Also read: Apple launches watchOS 9 with additional health features, medications app and more

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Dr Arati Prabhakar, the Indian-American who could be Biden's top science advisor

    Who is Dr Arati Prabhakar, the Indian-American Biden wants as top science advisor?

    Apple iOS 16 will let you bypass CAPTCHAs on some apps and websites details here gcw

    iOS 16 will let you bypass CAPTCHAs on some apps and websites; Details here

    Cloudflare outage takes down over 500 websites - adt

    Cloudflare outage takes down over 500 websites

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India on June 27 Everything you need to know about it gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India on June 27; Everything you need to know about it

    Telegram Premium launched in India All about Rs 390 subscription plan and other details gcw

    Telegram Premium launched in India: All about Rs 390 subscription plan and other details

    Recent Stories

    Watch Miscreants chasing blackbucks on highway angers netizens-tgy

    Watch: Miscreants chasing blackbucks on highway angers netizens

    Sadio Mane admits to being hooked by Bayern Munich interest-ayh

    Sadio Mane admits to being 'hooked' by Bayern Munich interest

    Allow BS-VI buses to enter Delhi from October 1: Delhi govt writes to Haryana over pollution - adt

    Allow BS-VI buses to enter Delhi from October 1: Delhi govt writes to Haryana over pollution

    777 Charlie: Did you know Rajinikanth called up Rakshit Shetty? Here's what he said RBA

    777 Charlie: Did you know Rajinikanth called up Rakshit Shetty? Here's what he said

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Has Netflix release slowed down Kartik Aaryan film at box office drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Has Netflix release slowed down Kartik Aaryan’s film at box office?

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon