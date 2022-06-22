Mi Smart Band 7 in six different colours launched; here's what we know

The smart band has a 1.62-inch AMOLED Always-On display and is said to have a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge.

The Mi Smart Band 7 is now available in Europe. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has recently been spotted on certification websites such as Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and NCC. Xiaomi released this fitness tracker in China in May. The non-NFC version of the band has now been released in Europe by a Chinese company. The smart band has a 1.62-inch AMOLED Always-On display and is said to have a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. Xiaomi released the fitness band in six different colours. The colours are Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White.

About the pricing of Mi Smart Band 7:

The Mi Band 7 standard version, without NFC, is priced at EUR 59.99 (approximately Rs. 4,700) in Europe. The Band 7 is also on sale for EUR 49.99 for a limited time (roughly Rs. 4,100).

To recall, the Mi Smart Band 7 was released in China last month alongside the Redmi Buds 4 Pro, with the standard edition costing CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The NFC model costs CNY 299. (roughly Rs. 3,500).

About the specifications of Mi Smart Band 7:

The Mi Smart Band 7 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED always-on display with a resolution of 192x490 pixels, a peak brightness of 500 nits, and a pixel density of 326ppi. Over 100 different band faces are available for the wearable. It includes health trackers such as a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. It supports 120 sports modes, including skipping, gymnastics, and tennis.

Mi Smart Band 7 can receive call and message notifications. NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity are included. The wearable is waterproof to 5ATM (50 metres). It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. It has dimensions of 46.5x20.7x12.25mm.

The Mi Smart Band 7 was detected earlier this month at several certification sites, including Infocomm Media Development Authority, as was previously mentioned (IMDA).

