Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro with 14 days of battery life announced, Soon to launch in India

In India, Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro have been announced. Both Amazfit wearable by Huami features a 1.69-inch TFT display. The smartwatch has multiple health and activity sensors and approximately 60 sports modes such as running, walking, and cycling.

The wearables have a battery capacity of 280mAh and a water resistance rating of 5ATM. The Bip 3 Pro has four satellite positioning systems, which the Bip 3 does not have.

About the specification of Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro

The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro have a 1.69-inch TFT touchscreen dial with a 240 x 280 resolution and a pixel density of 218PPI. The wearables have a silicone quick-release strap and a traditional pin buckle. The dials are tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating and have only one button.

Both Amazfit smartwatches include a variety of health tracking sensors that can track the user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level, stress, and sleep. The Amazfit Bip 3 supports 60 sports modes, while the Bip 3 Pro supports 61 sports modes plus open water swimming.

Both wearables have a 280mAh battery and can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro are compatible with Android 7.0 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and Bluetooth v5. The wearable also has several movement sensors. The four satellite GPS sensor is unique to the Bip 3 Pro. The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro both have 5ATM water resistance.

About the price of Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro

The Amazfit Bip 3 pricing and availability in India have yet to be announced globally, but a "Coming Soon" page for both the Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro is live on Amazfit's India website. The Bip 3 costs $59.99 (approximately Rs. 4,700) globally, while the Bip 3 Pro costs $69.99. (roughly Rs. 5,500).

The Bip 3 will be available in Black, Blue, and Pink, while the Bip 3 Pro will be available in Black, Cream, and Pink. The Amazfit Bip 3 has also been listed on Amazon India, indicating that it will be available soon.

