Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro with 14 days of battery life announced, Soon to launch in India

    The smartwatch has multiple health and activity sensors and approximately 60 sports modes such as running, walking, and cycling.

    Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro with 14 days of battery life announced, Soon to launch in India - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    In India, Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro have been announced. Both Amazfit wearable by Huami features a 1.69-inch TFT display. The smartwatch has multiple health and activity sensors and approximately 60 sports modes such as running, walking, and cycling.

    The wearables have a battery capacity of 280mAh and a water resistance rating of 5ATM. The Bip 3 Pro has four satellite positioning systems, which the Bip 3 does not have.

    About the specification of Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro
    The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro have a 1.69-inch TFT touchscreen dial with a 240 x 280 resolution and a pixel density of 218PPI. The wearables have a silicone quick-release strap and a traditional pin buckle. The dials are tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating and have only one button.

    Both Amazfit smartwatches include a variety of health tracking sensors that can track the user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level, stress, and sleep. The Amazfit Bip 3 supports 60 sports modes, while the Bip 3 Pro supports 61 sports modes plus open water swimming.

    Both wearables have a 280mAh battery and can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro are compatible with Android 7.0 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and Bluetooth v5. The wearable also has several movement sensors. The four satellite GPS sensor is unique to the Bip 3 Pro. The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro both have 5ATM water resistance.

    About the price of Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro
    The Amazfit Bip 3 pricing and availability in India have yet to be announced globally, but a "Coming Soon" page for both the Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro is live on Amazfit's India website. The Bip 3 costs $59.99 (approximately Rs. 4,700) globally, while the Bip 3 Pro costs $69.99. (roughly Rs. 5,500).

    The Bip 3 will be available in Black, Blue, and Pink, while the Bip 3 Pro will be available in Black, Cream, and Pink. The Amazfit Bip 3 has also been listed on Amazon India, indicating that it will be available soon.

    Also Read: Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to Realme Watch 2 Pro: 5 best smartwatches under Rs 5000

    Also Read: Here are top 7 fitness bands that will observe your blood oxygen levels

    Also Read: Father's Day 2022: 5 gadgets you can gift your tech savvy dad

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp latest feature allows users to mute or message anyone on group call gcw

    WhatsApp's latest feature allows users to mute or message anyone on group call

    Meta makes antitrust commitments on online advertising - adt

    Meta makes antitrust commitments on online advertising

    Can HIV AIDS be cured Preliminary results of vaccine say yes gcw

    Can HIV-AIDS be cured? Preliminary results of vaccine say yes

    Nothing Phone 1 design officially revealed Flat edged design dual camera and more gcw

    Flat-edged design, dual camera and more: Nothing Phone (1) design officially revealed

    Xiaomi announces new battery replacement for old phones price starting from Rs 499 details here gcw

    Xiaomi announces new battery replacement for old phones, price starting from Rs 499

    Recent Stories

    What is Rectal cancer? Facts about the recent research study on rectal cancer RBA

    What is Rectal cancer? Facts about the recent research study on rectal cancer

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Uttarakhand govt allocates separate budget for implementing Uniform Civil Code gcw

    Uttarakhand govt allocates separate budget for implementing Uniform Civil Code

    Horrific video of Great Indian Hornbill being tortured, goes viral; 3 arrested - gps

    Horrific video of Great Indian Hornbill being tortured, goes viral; 3 arrested

    Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days gcw

    Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    India@75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon