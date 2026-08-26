The wait for Apple’s next premium iPhone could be almost over. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to arrive in September 2026, with reports pointing to a possible September 9 launch event.

The iPhone 18 Pro is slated to be released in September, with sources predicting that Apple would introduce its next-generation Pro devices on September 9.

Apple has not officially confirmed the debut date. However, speculation grows as the launch date near.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to highlight Apple's presentation, which may also include a new book-style foldable iPhone, updated Apple Watch models, and improved AirPods.

iPhone 18 Pro Could Get New Colours and A20 Pro Chip

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to come in additional colours, including dark cherry, light blue, and silver. Apple might also abandon the traditional black finish. However, the general design may be identical to the previous generation, with a flat-edged frame and a triple-camera configuration.

One major alteration might be a smaller Dynamic Island, however this has yet to be verified.

The iPhone 18 Pro is believed to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro processor, which was allegedly created utilising TSMC's advanced 2nm technology. According to some sources, the new CPU might give around 18% more performance while consuming up to 30% less power than the A19 Pro.

The phones are also believed to maintain 12GB of RAM and may have Apple's new C2 modem.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Get A Bigger Battery

Battery life might be another significant improvement, particularly on the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

According to reports, the eSIM-only version might have a 5,425mAh battery, and the physical-SIM variant could have a 5,235mAh cell.

If true, the capacity would be a huge increase over the previous generation.

Camera upgrades might include variable apertures.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to retain its triple-camera setup with three 48-megapixel sensors.

However, Apple might make big modifications to the camera hardware.

One popular speculation is that variable-aperture technology might allow better control over the quantity of light entering the camera sensor.

A new camera sensor is also apparently being considered. Some camera functions may stay limited to the bigger iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Estimated iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

The anticipated enhancements may also come with a larger price tag.

According to reports, Apple may raise the iPhone 18 Pro's starting price in the United States to around $1,199. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start at approximately ₹1,54,900 to ₹1,79,900 in India upon its anticipated launch.

Indian purchasers may see a price rise of approximately 10,000, with some sources suggesting a jump of up to 20,000 based on model and storage capacity.

However, Apple has not announced the price.

With the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max set to be released in September, further information about price, cameras, and features is anticipated to emerge in the coming days.

All specifications, pricing, and launch information will remain unknown until Apple makes an official announcement.