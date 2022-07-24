Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 24 are here; grab them now

The redeem codes issued by the game developers help players get access to free in-game items like weapons, skills, characters, and much more.

Garena Free Fire MAX players have been eagerly awaiting the redeem codes for the day to pick up rewards that would help them play the action-adventure battle royal game. The redeem codes issued by the game developers help players get access to free in-game items like weapons, skills, characters, and much more.

Take a look at redeem codes for July 24:

FJ3R UFG1 42IU

Y6TQ FVR5 T09I

FGHN KLOI 98U7

YT5R DEXV GHY6

FJXZ FGJK OQVR

1UQ2 8EGD ICJX

Z765 QRED E7RB

N8KH BOIU 7Y6S

TFDC V3B4 N5KH

FZ7G N64Q 2RFS

CFOI LGB5 LPWS

RGHF FC3Q V2U7

H63T DE8C MIK7

OIUB 7YCX ZGRA

QE1C VB3N 4JR5

TYI8 B2VY HDJS

PRYH 0J9B 8VFU

7TGF EV4B NT3H

L7IV UCXE AQSD

C34T YHUN VCII

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Step 1: Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to initiate the process of claiming the freebies

Step 2: Login using your Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, HUAWEI or VK ID

Step 3: Insert one of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text field given on the website.

Step 4: Click on 'OK' and exit. You will be notified on e-mail if your redemption bid has failed.

Garena Free Fire Max was launched in India after the ban on the original Garena Free Fire game. The max version offers advanced graphics and effects. The game has gained tremendous popularity across the country. At present, the Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store for Android Users. The mobile gaming application is yet to make it to the App store.

