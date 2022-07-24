Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 24 are here; grab them now
The redeem codes issued by the game developers help players get access to free in-game items like weapons, skills, characters, and much more.
Take a look at redeem codes for July 24:
FJ3R UFG1 42IU
Y6TQ FVR5 T09I
FGHN KLOI 98U7
YT5R DEXV GHY6
FJXZ FGJK OQVR
1UQ2 8EGD ICJX
Z765 QRED E7RB
N8KH BOIU 7Y6S
TFDC V3B4 N5KH
FZ7G N64Q 2RFS
CFOI LGB5 LPWS
RGHF FC3Q V2U7
H63T DE8C MIK7
OIUB 7YCX ZGRA
QE1C VB3N 4JR5
TYI8 B2VY HDJS
PRYH 0J9B 8VFU
7TGF EV4B NT3H
L7IV UCXE AQSD
C34T YHUN VCII
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Step 1: Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to initiate the process of claiming the freebies
Step 2: Login using your Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, HUAWEI or VK ID
Step 3: Insert one of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text field given on the website.
Step 4: Click on 'OK' and exit. You will be notified on e-mail if your redemption bid has failed.
Garena Free Fire Max was launched in India after the ban on the original Garena Free Fire game. The max version offers advanced graphics and effects. The game has gained tremendous popularity across the country. At present, the Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store for Android Users. The mobile gaming application is yet to make it to the App store.
