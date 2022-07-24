Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 24 are here; grab them now

    The redeem codes issued by the game developers help players get access to free in-game items like weapons, skills, characters, and much more.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    Garena Free Fire MAX players have been eagerly awaiting the redeem codes for the day to pick up rewards that would help them play the action-adventure battle royal game. The redeem codes issued by the game developers help players get access to free in-game items like weapons, skills, characters, and much more.

    Take a look at redeem codes for July 24:

    FJ3R UFG1 42IU
    Y6TQ FVR5 T09I
    FGHN KLOI 98U7
    YT5R DEXV GHY6
    FJXZ FGJK OQVR
    1UQ2 8EGD ICJX
    Z765 QRED E7RB
    N8KH BOIU 7Y6S
    TFDC V3B4 N5KH
    FZ7G N64Q 2RFS
    CFOI LGB5 LPWS
    RGHF FC3Q V2U7
    H63T DE8C MIK7
    OIUB 7YCX ZGRA
    QE1C VB3N 4JR5
    TYI8 B2VY HDJS
    PRYH 0J9B 8VFU
    7TGF EV4B NT3H
    L7IV UCXE AQSD
    C34T YHUN VCII

    How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

    Step 1: Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to initiate the process of claiming the freebies

    Step 2: Login using your Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, HUAWEI or VK ID

    Step 3: Insert one of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text field given on the website.

    Step 4: Click on 'OK' and exit. You will be notified on e-mail if your redemption bid has failed.

    Garena Free Fire Max was launched in India after the ban on the original Garena Free Fire game. The max version offers advanced graphics and effects. The game has gained tremendous popularity across the country. At present, the Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store for Android Users. The mobile gaming application is yet to make it to the App store.

