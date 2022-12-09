The Game Awards 2022: 'Elden Ring' and 'God of War Ragnarok' win big

'Elder Ring' won the award for 2022's Game of the Year, while 'God of War Ragnarok' picked up awards in six categories.

Here is the complete list of winners at The Game Awards 2022:

Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Best Game Direction: Elden Ring

Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok

Best Art Direction: Elden Ring

Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok

Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok

Best Performance (for voice-over acting, motion or performance capture): God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact (Thought-Provoking Game): As Dusk Falls

Best Ongoing (Outstanding development of ongoing content): Final Fantasy XIV

Best Indie: Stray

Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV

Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok

Best VR/AR: Moss - Book II

Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3

Best Action / Adventure Game: God of War Ragnarok

Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring

Best Fighting Game: Multiverses

Best Family Game: Kirby And The Forgotten Land

Best SIM / Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Best Sports / Racing Game: Gran Turismo 7

Best Multiplayer Game: Splatoon 3

Content Creator Of The Year: Ludwig

Best Debut Indie: Stray

Best Adaptation: Arcane: League of Legends

Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda-Tears Of The Kingdom

Best ESports Game: Valorant

Best ESports Athlete: Jacob 'Yay' Whiteaker

Best ESports Team: Loud

Best ESports Coach: Matheus 'BZKA' Tarasconi

Best ESports Event: 2022 League Of Legends World Championship

