    The Game Awards 2022: 'Elden Ring' and 'God of War Ragnarok' win big

    'Elder Ring' won the award for 2022's Game of the Year, while 'God of War Ragnarok' picked up awards in six categories.

    The Game Awards 2022: 'Elden Ring' and 'God of War Ragnarok' win big
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    FromSoftware's fantasy ARPG epic 'Elden Ring' has won big at The Game Awards 2022 along with 'God of War Ragnarok'. 'Elden Ring' won the award for 2022's Game of the Year while 'God of War Ragnarok' picked up awards in six categories.

    Here is the complete list of winners at The Game Awards 2022:

    Game of the Year: Elden Ring

    Best Game Direction: Elden Ring

    Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok

    Best Art Direction: Elden Ring

    Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok

    Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok

    Best Performance (for voice-over acting, motion or performance capture): God of War Ragnarok

    Games for Impact (Thought-Provoking Game): As Dusk Falls

    Best Ongoing (Outstanding development of ongoing content): Final Fantasy XIV

    Best Indie: Stray

    Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap

    Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV

    Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok

    Best VR/AR: Moss - Book II

    Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3

    Best Action / Adventure Game: God of War Ragnarok

    Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring

    Best Fighting Game: Multiverses

    Best Family Game: Kirby And The Forgotten Land

    Best SIM / Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

    Best Sports / Racing Game: Gran Turismo 7

    Best Multiplayer Game: Splatoon 3

    Content Creator Of The Year: Ludwig

    Best Debut Indie: Stray

    Best Adaptation: Arcane: League of Legends

    Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda-Tears Of The Kingdom

    Best ESports Game: Valorant

    Best ESports Athlete: Jacob 'Yay' Whiteaker

    Best ESports Team: Loud

    Best ESports Coach: Matheus 'BZKA' Tarasconi

    Best ESports Event: 2022 League Of Legends World Championship

