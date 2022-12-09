The Game Awards 2022: 'Elden Ring' and 'God of War Ragnarok' win big
'Elder Ring' won the award for 2022's Game of the Year, while 'God of War Ragnarok' picked up awards in six categories.
FromSoftware's fantasy ARPG epic 'Elden Ring' has won big at The Game Awards 2022 along with 'God of War Ragnarok'. 'Elden Ring' won the award for 2022's Game of the Year while 'God of War Ragnarok' picked up awards in six categories.
Here is the complete list of winners at The Game Awards 2022:
Game of the Year: Elden Ring
Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok
Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok
Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok
Best Performance (for voice-over acting, motion or performance capture): God of War Ragnarok
Games for Impact (Thought-Provoking Game): As Dusk Falls
Best Ongoing (Outstanding development of ongoing content): Final Fantasy XIV
Best Indie: Stray
Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV
Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok
Best VR/AR: Moss - Book II
Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3
Best Action / Adventure Game: God of War Ragnarok
Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring
Best Fighting Game: Multiverses
Best Family Game: Kirby And The Forgotten Land
Best SIM / Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Best Sports / Racing Game: Gran Turismo 7
Best Multiplayer Game: Splatoon 3
Content Creator Of The Year: Ludwig
Best Debut Indie: Stray
Best Adaptation: Arcane: League of Legends
Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda-Tears Of The Kingdom
Best ESports Game: Valorant
Best ESports Athlete: Jacob 'Yay' Whiteaker
Best ESports Team: Loud
Best ESports Coach: Matheus 'BZKA' Tarasconi
Best ESports Event: 2022 League Of Legends World Championship
