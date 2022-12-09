Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G launched in India with 108MP camera, Android 13 & more

Realme has launched its Realme 10 series in India, consisting of the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus. The Realme 10 Pro Plus is the first device in its segment to have a curved display with ultra-thin bottom bezels, while the Realme 10 Pro retains a more traditional a flat design.

Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G smartphones have officially been launched in India. These are reasonably priced midrange phones with 108MP primary cameras and Realme UI 4.0 running on Android 13. Naturally, Realme 10 Pro Plus is the more expensive option out of the two, with its curved AMOLED screen serving as its key USP.

Realme 10 Pro price in starts at Rs 18,999. Realme 10 Pro Plus on the other hand starts at Rs 24,999. Both the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus will be offered in the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants. Realme 10 Pro Plus sale in India will start from December 14 (12pm).

Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue are the three colours Realme will offer for the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. The phones will be offered through retail shops, Flipkart, and Realme's online store.

The 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display on the Realme 10 Pro Plus has a 1080p resolution, a quick 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. The 6.72-inch flat LCD display on the Realme 10 Pro, in contrast, features a 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Both phones have a hole punch cutout at the centre housing the same 16MP selfie camera.

The Density 1080 processor powers the Realme 10 Pro Plus. Meanwhile, the Realme 10 Pro's internal processor is a Snapdragon 695. Storage expansion isn’t available in both the phones. Both devices start up with Android 13 and the latest Realme UI 4.0 software.

Moving on to the cameras, the Realme 10 Pro features a dual rear camera combination with a 108MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the Realme 10 Pro Plus has a triple camera arrangement with an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 108MP main sensor.

Both the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus have 5,000mAh batteries, but the Pro Plus variant supports quicker 67W charging while the Pro model only goes up to 33W.

