Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 27; here is how you can get rewards
Makers of Garena Free Fire Max have released yet another set of redeem codes on Friday to enable those hooked on to the game get hold of weapons, diamond vouchers and skins.
Another day, another set of redeem codes. Makers of Garena Free Fire Max have released yet another set of redeem codes on Friday to enable those hooked on to the game to get hold of weapons, diamond vouchers and skins.
If you have been wondering why some of the codes that are released every day do not work, well that's because they have a claim limit. That means that if a certain redeem code has been claimed by way too many other people, then that code is deactivated. But then there a number of codes to choose from. Take a look at the redeem codes available on Friday.
SAR4-QFD2-VB3N
4JRK-TGHO-BI87
V6CT-DRSF-7V3E
FC6X-T5RS-AF7V
FFAC-2YXE-6RF2
FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA
FFCO-8BS5-JW2D
FFAC-2YXE-6RF2
FFIC-JGW9-NKYT
PCNF-5CQB-AJLK
FF11-64XN-JZ2V
FF11-WFNP-P956
FF10-GCGX-RNHY
FF10-617K-GUF9
FF11-HHGC-GK3B
FF11-9MB3-PFA5
FF11-NJN5-YS3E
F7VX-BH8J-SW76
76T5-S1FG-BE56
Y98C-7XI6-YTQ4
F7C6-X5TA-RQFD
2V3B-4NRT-KGIV
YTG4-RT7N-GJ2H
BI87-V6YD-TFW3
VB4N-5M6K-YL7U
FG5W-I876-YTG6
FB4N-56KY-HIV7
C65A-4REQ-7D1F
V2B3-J4RF-IGVS
F0J9-N8B7-V6C5
F4RN-5TMY-KLHJ
ON98-V5BJ-IR8F
87C6-X5TR-4AED
Q1CV-2G7T-S4ZY
F6KL-YOH9-876H
5SRW-FDAE-4QE1
F2G3-4TB5-HYT5
W2B3-N4M5-KTLY
OHB9-8V7C-Y3TS
GEBN-RMTG-LOBV
Here is some more good news. The Superplayer Bundle has been unveiled in Garena Free Fire. The Bundle offers its own style of glue wall and animations. Oh, and it also comes with its own iconic costume.
How to use the Redeem codes?
* Head to the Garena Free Fire MAX game website (reward.ff.garena.com/en)
* Log into the website using your Facebook / Twitter account or Google / Apple ID
* A section opens where you are given the option to enter the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes given above
* Key in the 12-digit redeem code
* Click OK on the small window that opens up
* Open the Garena Free Fire MAX game. Head to the mail section. Collect the rewards if codes were redeemed as instructed.
