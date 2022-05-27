Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 27; here is how you can get rewards

    Makers of Garena Free Fire Max have released yet another set of redeem codes on Friday to enable those hooked on to the game get hold of weapons, diamond vouchers and skins.

    New Delhi, First Published May 27, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    Another day, another set of redeem codes. Makers of Garena Free Fire Max have released yet another set of redeem codes on Friday to enable those hooked on to the game to get hold of weapons, diamond vouchers and skins.

    If you have been wondering why some of the codes that are released every day do not work, well that's because they have a claim limit. That means that if a certain redeem code has been claimed by way too many other people, then that code is deactivated. But then there a number of codes to choose from. Take a look at the redeem codes available on Friday.

    SAR4-QFD2-VB3N

    4JRK-TGHO-BI87

    V6CT-DRSF-7V3E

    FC6X-T5RS-AF7V

    FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

    FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA

    FFCO-8BS5-JW2D

    FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

    FFIC-JGW9-NKYT

    PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

    FF11-64XN-JZ2V

    FF11-WFNP-P956

    FF10-GCGX-RNHY

    FF10-617K-GUF9

    FF11-HHGC-GK3B

    FF11-9MB3-PFA5

    FF11-NJN5-YS3E

    F7VX-BH8J-SW76

    76T5-S1FG-BE56

    Y98C-7XI6-YTQ4

    F7C6-X5TA-RQFD

    2V3B-4NRT-KGIV

    YTG4-RT7N-GJ2H

    BI87-V6YD-TFW3

    VB4N-5M6K-YL7U

    FG5W-I876-YTG6

    FB4N-56KY-HIV7

    C65A-4REQ-7D1F

    V2B3-J4RF-IGVS

    F0J9-N8B7-V6C5

    F4RN-5TMY-KLHJ

    ON98-V5BJ-IR8F

    87C6-X5TR-4AED

    Q1CV-2G7T-S4ZY

    F6KL-YOH9-876H

    5SRW-FDAE-4QE1

    F2G3-4TB5-HYT5

    W2B3-N4M5-KTLY

    OHB9-8V7C-Y3TS

    GEBN-RMTG-LOBV

    Here is some more good news. The Superplayer Bundle has been unveiled in Garena Free Fire. The Bundle offers its own style of glue wall and animations. Oh, and it also comes with its own iconic costume.

    How to use the Redeem codes?

    * Head to the Garena Free Fire MAX game website (reward.ff.garena.com/en)

    * Log into the website using your Facebook / Twitter account or Google / Apple ID

    * A section opens where you are given the option to enter the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes given above

    * Key in the 12-digit redeem code

    * Click OK on the small window that opens up

    * Open the Garena Free Fire MAX game. Head to the mail section. Collect the rewards if codes were redeemed as instructed.

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
