Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 27; here is how you can get rewards

Another day, another set of redeem codes. Makers of Garena Free Fire Max have released yet another set of redeem codes on Friday to enable those hooked on to the game to get hold of weapons, diamond vouchers and skins.

If you have been wondering why some of the codes that are released every day do not work, well that's because they have a claim limit. That means that if a certain redeem code has been claimed by way too many other people, then that code is deactivated. But then there a number of codes to choose from. Take a look at the redeem codes available on Friday.

SAR4-QFD2-VB3N

4JRK-TGHO-BI87

V6CT-DRSF-7V3E

FC6X-T5RS-AF7V

FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA

FFCO-8BS5-JW2D

FFIC-JGW9-NKYT

PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

FF11-64XN-JZ2V

FF11-WFNP-P956

FF10-GCGX-RNHY

FF10-617K-GUF9

FF11-HHGC-GK3B

FF11-9MB3-PFA5

FF11-NJN5-YS3E

F7VX-BH8J-SW76

76T5-S1FG-BE56

Y98C-7XI6-YTQ4

F7C6-X5TA-RQFD

2V3B-4NRT-KGIV

YTG4-RT7N-GJ2H

BI87-V6YD-TFW3

VB4N-5M6K-YL7U

FG5W-I876-YTG6

FB4N-56KY-HIV7

C65A-4REQ-7D1F

V2B3-J4RF-IGVS

F0J9-N8B7-V6C5

F4RN-5TMY-KLHJ

ON98-V5BJ-IR8F

87C6-X5TR-4AED

Q1CV-2G7T-S4ZY

F6KL-YOH9-876H

5SRW-FDAE-4QE1

F2G3-4TB5-HYT5

W2B3-N4M5-KTLY

OHB9-8V7C-Y3TS

GEBN-RMTG-LOBV

Here is some more good news. The Superplayer Bundle has been unveiled in Garena Free Fire. The Bundle offers its own style of glue wall and animations. Oh, and it also comes with its own iconic costume.

How to use the Redeem codes?

* Head to the Garena Free Fire MAX game website (reward.ff.garena.com/en)

* Log into the website using your Facebook / Twitter account or Google / Apple ID

* A section opens where you are given the option to enter the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes given above

* Key in the 12-digit redeem code

* Click OK on the small window that opens up

* Open the Garena Free Fire MAX game. Head to the mail section. Collect the rewards if codes were redeemed as instructed.

