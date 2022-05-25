Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Got a new iPhone? Here are 3 easy ways to transfer your data

    First Published May 25, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

    Depending on your scenario, Apple provides many alternatives for moving data from iPhone to iPhone. Check out the three easy ways to set up your new iPhone.

    It's tempting to use your new iPhone as soon as it arrives, but you shouldn't rush through the setup procedure. Whether your new iPhone is the green iPhone 13 or the most recent edition of the iPhone SE, you must take the time to configure it to your taste. This includes prepping your old phone for the changeover as well as preparing your current smartphone for a data transfer. Depending on your scenario, Apple provides many alternatives for moving data from iPhone to iPhone.

    Transfer through iCloud

    Restoring from a recent iCloud backup is the simplest and quickest way to set up your new iPhone. Tap Restore from iCloud Backup during the initial setup process, sign in with your Apple ID, and then select the most recent backup of your previous iPhone.

    After that, your phone will restore your settings and preferences, and you'll be able to use it in roughly 15 minutes as it downloads your loaded applications.

    After everything has been restored, you'll need to login back into any accounts you added to your phone, as well as check your applications to ensure you're still logged in.

    Direct transfer

    You'll be asked if you wish to move applications and data from your old iPhone to your new one throughout the setup process. This function was initially introduced with iOS 12.4, so if you haven't upgraded your phone in a few years, you'll be seeing it for the first time.

    The application is simple to use. Make sure you have both phones, preferably connected in and charging to prevent them from running out of juice, a Wi-Fi connection, and enough time for the procedure to complete — it might take more than an hour.

    The longer it takes, the more information you have on your phone, such as photographs in your camera roll. When the transmission begins, the phones will display an estimated time. Every time I've used this tool, the estimate has been within a few minutes. If you don't utilise Apple's iCloud service to backup your phone, it's worth your time.

    Through Mac or iTunes

    This method not only transfers all of your applications, settings, and preferences, but it also eliminates the need for you to sign into the numerous apps on your phone. You must first generate an encrypted backup of your existing iPhone before using this approach.

    Open Finder or iTunes and connect your phone to your computer to restore it. When prompted, click Trust, and then follow the steps, selecting the backup you just generated as the method for restoring the phone. Before the procedure can begin, you must input the backup's password – make sure you don't forget it!

    Once completed, your new phone will be an exact replica of your previous phone, and you will not have to waste time registering into applications or strange accounts.

