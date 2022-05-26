Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 update: Production delayed due to COVID restrictions in China, likely to postpone launch

    First Published May 26, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

    According to media reports, Apple and its suppliers are now attempting to make up for lost time. It claims that at least one iPhone model has gone behind schedule as a result of the month-long COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

    Apple's iPhone 14 series is likely to be released in September. This, however, may only be a postponement, since a new report claims that manufacturing has gone behind schedule owing to new COVID-19 shutdowns in China.

    According to a Nikkei Asia article, Apple and its suppliers are now attempting to make up for lost time. It claims that at least one iPhone model has gone behind schedule as a result of the month-long COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

    Apple has instructed suppliers to accelerate product development in order to make up for lost time. According to the article, the worst-case scenario is that this will have an impact on the manufacturing timeline and initial production quantities of the new phones.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have 'high-end' front camera, might cost three times more

    "It's difficult to make up for lost time. Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock to accelerate development," a Nikkei official was cited as saying.

    To be more explicit, the iPhone manufacturing delay is claimed to be due to an engineering verification test (EVT). This is the stage in the process where the supplier finalises all of the parts and processes required to start production.

    Also Read | Got a new iPhone? Here are 3 easy ways to transfer your data

    Every year, Apple releases the iPhone in late September. To reach this deadline, the EVT stage should be finished by the end of June. According to the source, one of the models has slipped three weeks behind schedule. While this may not seem significant at the time, if circumstances do not improve, we may see one iPhone 14 model arrive slightly late.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series launch date leaked, to take place in September

    According to the report's cited analysts, Apple will be unable to make up for lost time since China may impose more limitations. A similar circumstance occurred in 2017, when Apple released the iPhone 8 series and the iPhone X at the same time, however the iPhone X was not available until November 2017.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14: 5 reasons why it is the most talked-about smartphone

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel Watch RAM internal storage and other details revealed Know more gcw

    Google Pixel Watch RAM, internal storage and other details revealed

    Apple s mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras multiple chips likely to launch in 2023 report gcw

    Apple's mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras, multiple chips; likely to launch in 2023

    Apple likely to launch new HomePod by early 2023 Report gcw

    Apple likely to launch new HomePod by early 2023: Report

    Realme Pad X tablet to launch on May 26 Here s what we know so far gcw

    Realme Pad X tablet to launch on May 26, Here's what we know so far

    Getting disturbed by someone s alarm Step by step guide to turn off on other iPhones gcw

    Getting disturbed by someone's alarm? Step-by-step guide to turn off on other iPhones

    Recent Stories

    tennis French Open 2022: At 35 what drives Novak Djokovic to keep competing World No.1 reveals snt

    French Open 2022: At 35, what drives Djokovic to keep competing? World No.1 reveals

    UP Budget 2022 live updates all you need to know gcw

    UP Budget 2022 Live updates: Yogi govt presents budget, over Rs 500 crore allocated for women safety

    Tux slits pantsuits Celeb fashion at Karan Johar 50th mega birthday bash drb

    Tux, slits, pantsuits... Celeb fashion at Karan Johar’s 50th mega birthday bash

    tennis French Open 2022 Rafael Nadal lauds crowd at Roland Garros after 300th Grand Slam match win snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal lauds crowd at Roland Garros after 300th Grand Slam match win

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 declared: Riya Kharpran is Commerce topper, Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik tops Science stream - adt

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 declared: Riya Kharpran is Commerce topper, Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik tops Science stream

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon