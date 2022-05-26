iPhone 14 update: Production delayed due to COVID restrictions in China, likely to postpone launch

According to media reports, Apple and its suppliers are now attempting to make up for lost time. It claims that at least one iPhone model has gone behind schedule as a result of the month-long COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Apple's iPhone 14 series is likely to be released in September. This, however, may only be a postponement, since a new report claims that manufacturing has gone behind schedule owing to new COVID-19 shutdowns in China. According to a Nikkei Asia article, Apple and its suppliers are now attempting to make up for lost time. It claims that at least one iPhone model has gone behind schedule as a result of the month-long COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Apple has instructed suppliers to accelerate product development in order to make up for lost time. According to the article, the worst-case scenario is that this will have an impact on the manufacturing timeline and initial production quantities of the new phones. Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have 'high-end' front camera, might cost three times more

"It's difficult to make up for lost time. Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock to accelerate development," a Nikkei official was cited as saying. To be more explicit, the iPhone manufacturing delay is claimed to be due to an engineering verification test (EVT). This is the stage in the process where the supplier finalises all of the parts and processes required to start production. Also Read | Got a new iPhone? Here are 3 easy ways to transfer your data Every year, Apple releases the iPhone in late September. To reach this deadline, the EVT stage should be finished by the end of June. According to the source, one of the models has slipped three weeks behind schedule. While this may not seem significant at the time, if circumstances do not improve, we may see one iPhone 14 model arrive slightly late. Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series launch date leaked, to take place in September