    BGMI redeem codes for June 17: Use these rewards and get FREE skin, weapons & more

    BGMI Redeem Codes for June 17: If you’re a BGMI player, then you can grab the latest set of redeem codes for BGMI and unlock exciting and free rewards! BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more.

    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    BGMI is one of those games that enjoyed tremendous popularity in India. And now, upon its re-release, the game is once again growing in popularity. Players like playing this strategy-heavy game because it challenges them to think quickly and try out novel strategies. Additionally, the creators are giving the gamers a chance to get free gear, guns, and other items. 

    By putting specific codes, players may acquire free in-game items thanks to a special feature called BGMI redemption codes. Without having to spend real money on the virtual currency known as "Unknown Cash" (UC), these codes enable gamers to access a range of things. Redeem coupons may be used to buy items from the in-game store by players who don't wish to buy UC. These codes may be used to unlock a number of items, including chicken congrats, weapon skins, and more. 

    Also Read | Mercedes-Benz is now adding ChatGPT to its cars for AI voice commands

    By using these coupons, gamers may get these things without paying any money. Thanks to this method, which provides an alternative to purchasing in-game currency, players may make use of the game's features without worrying about their financial situation. 

    TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

    RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

    PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

    R89FPLM9S – Companion

    UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

    BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

    5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

    TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

    Utilise the redemption codes provided for the game if you're interested in receiving further BGMI in-game gifts for free. Redeem Codes are frequently provided by BGMI to its users so they may access fun bonuses and freebies like weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, costumes, in-game credits or UC, and many other things. Please be aware that these redemption codes are only good for a short period of time, so you should seize them right away.

    Also Read | Father's Day 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Realme 11 Pro+, 5 smartphones you can gift your dad

