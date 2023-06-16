Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mercedes-Benz is now adding ChatGPT to its cars for AI voice commands

    German automaker Mercedes-Benz announced that it will add OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot to its cars via a beta program for the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) feature in its vehicles, enabling AI-driven voice commands and additional functionality
     

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    ChatGPT is now entering your cars. Mercedes-Benz has increased the usage of AI and included the chatbot from OpenAI as the voice control for its automobiles. The company said that it will enable AI-driven voice commands and more functionality in its vehicles by integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot into the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) feature through a beta programme. The beta will begin on Friday, June 16, and run for three months.

    "With the addition of ChatGPT, Hey Mercedes voice control with the MBUX Voice Assistant will be even easier to use. For approximately 9,00,000 vehicles with the MBUX infotainment system, an optional beta programme will begin on June 16, 2023, in the US," according to a statement released by Mercedes-Benz on Thursday.

    Customers may sign up via the Mercedes me app or by speaking the phrase "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme" into their car.

    Additionally, the business said that it is incorporating ChatGPT via the Azure OpenAI Service, taking use of the enterprise-grade features of Microsoft's cloud and AI platform.

    Markus Schafer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, CTO, Development & Procurement, stated in a statement, "With the help of ChatGPT, our beta programme enhances the Hey Mercedes features already available, such as navigation requests, weather requests, and others. We aim to support conversations with natural dialogues and follow-up questions."

    According to the firm, this connectivity will enable drivers and passengers to receive sports and weather updates, get answers to inquiries about their surroundings, or even manage their smart homes.

    The manufacturer added that consumers would come across a voice assistant that can carry on conversations in addition to taking natural speech instructions. Soon, participants will be able to ask the Voice Assistant for specific information like a location, a recipe recommendation, or a challenging inquiry and get a more thorough response while maintaining both hands on the steering wheel.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
