Father's Day 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Realme 11 Pro+, 5 smartphones you can gift your dad

Looking for a tech gift for on Father’s Day? Here are the top 5 gifts that you can get now – Samsung Galaxy S23 to Realme 11 Pro+, here are 5 smartphones you can gift your dad



Every father looks forward to Father's Day, and there is no better way to honour this beautiful individual than by providing them with cutting-edge technology. Even the most tech-savvy dads will appreciate these last-minute Father's Day presents that we have carefully selected.

Samsung Galaxy S23 If your father enjoys the user experience of high-end smartphones, you might want to consider giving him the Samsung Galaxy S23 on Father's Day. It has a long-lasting battery, a quick Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 50MP primary camera with 10MP and 12MP secondary shooters. It is perfect for individuals who enjoy taking pictures of precious family moments. Additionally, it is among the swiftest available. On Amazon, it costs Rs 74998 for the Lavender hue option.

iQOO Neo 7 The most cost-effective phone with exceptional performance and gaming capabilities. The smartphone boasts distinctive features including a full-coverage 3D Cooling System and super gaming mode and was created with Gen Z gamers in mind. Users may have a premium viewing experience and smooth smartphone use with a 6.78- inch AMOLED display. Within a day of its release, the iQOO Neo 7 surpassed other 5G smartphones on Amazon in terms of sales thanks to its unmatched performance and a variety of standout features. Amazon and the iQOO e-store both sell the iQOO Neo 7. It costs Rs 27,999.

Realme 11 Pro+ Your father will love the recently released realme 11 Pro+ 5G, which is the ultimate blend of elegant style and incredible performance. The 6.7-inch, 120Hz Curved Vision Display and the powerful, 100W fast-charging, 5000mAh battery are among its key features. With a 200MP OIS SuperZoom Camera and a 32MP selfie camera, he will be able to record fond memories with exquisite details. It is available in the stunning colours Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. There are two storage options for the phone: 8GB + 256GB for INR 27,999 and 12GB + 256GB for INR 29,999. Both Flipkart and realme.com sell the brand-new realme 11 Pro+ 5G.

Poco F5 If your father is looking for a phone with strong performance, the POCO F5 is a fantastic alternative. The phone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and a powerful 5000mAh battery that is backed by a 67W turbo charger. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip, which provides quick performance without heating up or lagging. This phone would make it easier for your dad to take nice images and appear more presentable during video conversations because to its 64MP AI Triple Camera with OIS back camera and 16MP front camera. The powerful performance is offered on Flipkart and Amazon in three gorgeous colours: Snowstorm White, Electric Blue, and Carbon Black. It has two storage options: 8GB+256GB for INR 34,999 and 12GB+256GB for INR 39,999.

iQOO 11 Upgrade your father's smartphone experience this Father's Day with the iQOO 11, the year's first flagship device, for the ultimate fusion of elegance and practicality. The most recent and sophisticated Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile CPU, which boasts the excellent efficiency of the TSMC 4nm CPU, powers this cutting-edge gadget. Price: Rs 54,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage)